Johann van Graan putting European experiences to good use ahead of Harlequins visit 

They will be 'enemies' for a few hours when Munster welcome back Jerry Flannery to Thomond Park as part of the Harlequins coaching staff on Sunday but Johann van Graan and his former assistant remain on the very best of terms.

Forwards coach Flannery and attack coach Felix Jones both left Munster in the summer of 2019, leaving head coach van Graan scrambling for a new coaching team.

The departures appear to have suited all parties with Flannery joining Quins as lineout coach, Jones reuniting with Rassie Erasmus in a defensive coaching role and helping South Africa win the World Cup while Munster are flying with van Graan heading a ticket that now boasts Stephen Larkham as senior coach and Graham Rowntree in charge of the forwards.

It was also an amicable parting of the ways after two years together in Limerick and with Flannery set to return for the opening weekend of Heineken Champions Cup pool action when Munster face Harlequins on Sunday, van Graan said the trio remained in contact.

“Yeah, every now and then I get a text message,” the head coach told the Irish Examiner. “Obviously Jerry is the enemy for Quins but both of us like to run and now and then we run into each other in Limerick.

"They are two quality individuals. What Jonesy has achieved with the Springboks, it’s fascinating to think of where he’s come from and the difference that he’s made."

As Munster bid to rebound from a rare pool exit last season, van Graan is hopeful lessons have been learned from the failed European campaign not least the teething problems of Irish internationals returning from the World Cup having not previously worked with the new coaches.

This year, van Graan will not see his Ireland contingent until Tuesday, five days out from the Quins game but he said their reintegration following the Scotland Test has been long planned for and Munster are better placed now than a year ago.

If you look at our European pool last season, we ended up in a group with two of the semi-finalists and a finalist. Saracens away, in my view was one of our best away performances of the last three years.

"We lost Peter O’Mahony in the warm-up, Tadhg Beirne broke his leg, we lost John Ryan after 20 minutes. We were in that game and didn’t use all of our opportunities and then in the game away to Racing, we were 22-20 up with 12 minutes to go.

“What did we learn? We as a group spoke about it over lockdown, we spoke to the national players, we know that this year they’re going to be away and we’re only going to see them on Tuesday and then we play Sunday against Quins. So we’ve had the opportunity to plan it and we’ll have to carefully assess where the individuals are.

“We’ve got a big block of seven games coming up, two European games, three interpros and two more European games, so we will have to use the squad system over those seven weeks with everybody involved.

"Everybody is on the same page, we’re a year down the line, and two things are evident - you need to play well on the day and you need a bit of luck. Hopefully we’ll have both for the European games. Quins will be a tricky team. They don’t have as many (current) internationals as we do, and don’t face them again until round four, so who knows what the permutations will be by then.

“Clermont-Munster has a rich tradition, not a lot of teams go to Clermont and get a win so that is a massive challenge for us in round two, then four weeks later we get that at home in round three. That’s what you want, that’s why it’s called the Champions Cup, you want these challenges.”

If it appears van Graan was glossing over a European campaign that resulted in failure to reach the knockout stages, the Munster boss explained his assessment of the pool games.

We want to qualify for the quarter-finals. I’ll never say that it’s good enough not to qualify for the quarter-finals of Europe.

“As the coach, that’s the expectation that I have of the group. I would suggest right from the start that we were in a very tough pool last season and there were close moments that could have gone our way and they didn’t.

"That’s not an excuse, we need to be better and we need to learn from that."