Central contracts away from the focus as Peter O’Mahony looks to matters on the pitch

The sporting mantra “control the controllables” and don’t worry about the rest applies to IRFU contract negotiations as far as Peter O’Mahony is concerned.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora on Monday confirmed new deals for more than 50% of Irish professional rugby players out of contract at the end of June would not get underway until at least the New Year due to the financial uncertainty facing the sport’s governing body on this island in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet as one of eight centrally contracted players still to resolve his future beyond next summer, O’Mahony, 31, was not about to start asking for pity.

“I don’t know what they are going to do,” the Munster captain said. “You spoke to David yesterday, in the scheme of things, we are very lucky to be in the position that we are in, to be back playing and back doing what we love.

“There are plenty of people out there who are either not working or who have been laid off. It’s a sh***y place to be in. I don’t think we are too worried about it. Obviously, it is not ideal.

There are people who have families and stuff that need a bit of security down the line but at the moment, that will come.

“It’s not like they are not going to have the chat. It’s going to be a bit later, but that just happens. That’s the way it has gone. We just have to get on with it. We’ve got too much to be worried about with regard to the weekend. That is going to come down the line. It’s a couple of weeks later than normal but we just have to battle on and do what we can do best.”

The more pressing concern for O’Mahony and Ireland is putting together a more effective performance against Scotland this Saturday than they managed last Sunday in a laboured 23-10 win over Cup minnows Georgia.

“The big thing is probably our breakdown. It’s something that we’ve spoken about already. We were certainly trying hard but our accuracy there … it doesn’t matter what you have in place really... that part of the game has to be immaculate if you want to do everything else in the game. Everything starts and finishes with that. It’s something that we spoke about from last weekend.

“We’ve just addressed it and obviously made it a focus point for the week. It’s not something you just lose overnight.

"Obviously, we’re doing a lot of learning, we’ve learned an incredible amount in the last couple of weeks, regarding different aspects of the game and sometimes you might just not remember to do your little bit of homework on that side of things or for whatever reason, and it’s just about emphasising that for the week coming with the threats that Scotland pose… and we’ll certainly be working hard on that this week.”