IRFU bids to retain talent as Ireland stars on contract countdown

It will be the New Year at the earliest before the IRFU sits down with players to begin negotiations on their next contracts but the man in charge of those talks is confident he will be able to retain the talent Andy Farrell wants to take Ireland towards the 2023 World Cup.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora spent a lot of his end-of-year media briefing yesterday speaking of the uncertainty for rugby, its governing body on these shores, and the professionals who play the sport, in unprecedented times of pandemic and financial crisis.

It is why we start December 2020 without a single pen used to put signature to paper on a new player contract for 2021-22 and beyond, when in previous years IRFU press releases would have by now cascaded out of Lansdowne Road with glad tidings of extended deals.

Without a ticket sold since the end of February as Government continues to insist on empty stadia, the IRFU is in dire straits with this Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup play-off for third place against Scotland set to be Ireland’s sixth consecutive Test match behind closed doors, the fourth at an empty Aviva Stadium.

And it is fair to estimate that a fair number of the players chosen by head coach Farrell to face the Scots will be wondering where they stand beyond the end of June 2021, when their current deals run out.

Keith Earls, Peter O’Mahony, and CJ Stander from Munster, Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, as well as Ulster’s Iain Henderson, are all out of their central IRFU contracts come July 1 and there are dozens more on provincial contracts in a similar position. IRFU employees all, Nucifora yesterday confirmed that more than 50% of contracted players, somewhere in the region of 80 players, will need to sit down with the governing body regarding their futures.

The Australian said he did not foresee job losses per se but the situation remained up in the air and some players may be playing outside of Ireland next season.

It’s hard to say what it will mean. We’re still assessing our financial status. I’d be hopeful we can retain the majority of our players but, like in any market, there’s always risk and I couldn’t sit here and say definitely that we’re going to keep everyone. In the past, we’ve managed to keep pretty much most players we’ve wanted to keep.

“The player market around the world is affected, it’s not just us, and there are stresses on most markets but that doesn’t mean to say a player can’t either find a deal that suits him for whatever period of time it is in his career that is somewhere else, that might be an option. But as a general statement, I’d be confident that we’d be able to maintain the majority of players we want to keep.”

In straitened times, every employer is looking for value for money and that is bound to have an influence on proceedings, particularly with such uncertainty in the world. Nucifora did not deny that player longevity and injury profile would be considered in terms of securing that value. ‘Look, they are all the things you weigh up when you are looking at establishing how you come to those ultimate decisions on value.

“Plus more are thrown into the pot and looked at as to how we spread our money.

“We have a certain amount of money which is what we’re trying to actually work out here and now, and then we make consideration for a number of things there to try to work out how do we establish the right value across the board to maintain the players that we have and to value them appropriately.”

Matching a players’ value to their own self worth is another thing and some Irish stars may think there are better prospects elsewhere, although Nucifora warned there would be no change to the IRFU’s unwritten policy of only selecting Ireland teams from players based in Ireland.

“No, we’ve got no intention of doing that at the moment. The position we’re in, at the moment, is the position we’ve been in all along.

“If players choose not to play their rugby in Ireland, it’s unlikely that we would select them.

“It’s not a hard and fast rule. There’s no hard and fast rule about that, we’ve never had one but our attitude towards it wouldn’t change. We’ll be selecting (from) the players that stay here and play for our provinces.”