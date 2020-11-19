Andy Farrell happy to let in-form flyers show their mettle

Form matters to Andy Farrell, and so does a little curiosity. Which is why he will send a fresh-faced team into the extremely challenging environment of a Test match against England on Saturday.

Ireland’s head coach showed yesterday in revealing his team for this Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham that he was not afraid to continue his experimentation against a side unafraid — as Georgia will attest having had their tier-two status ruthlessly exposed last Saturday — to exploit any and every weakness identified in their opponents.

So while Eddie Jones was packing off Jack Willis — England’s try-scoring debutant and man of the match in the 40-0 victory over the Georgians — back to the Wasps back row this weekend, Farrell was pencilling in the likes of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Quinn Roux for extended stays in the green jersey.

He had made seven changes for the Wales game last Friday night from the side beaten in Paris on the last day of the Six Nations a fortnight earlier, and his decision to look at fresh blood was rewarded with a bright team performance that delivered a 32-9 victory over the Welsh.

Now those rookies have earned the right to go again against the stiffest of opposition.

Never mind that Ireland will be without either of Conor Murray, who remains on the bench, or the injured Johnny Sexton, in a Test starting line-up against England for the first time since the summer of 2011. Farrell wants to learn just how well-equipped his other players are for the sort of challenge that lies ahead this Saturday. After all, with England having comprehensively overpowered Ireland in each of the last three meetings, how much worse could it get?

So four changes for Ireland and more tellingly, plenty of new faces remaining in situ. Keenan at full-back rather than a fit-again Jacob Stockdale, Gibson-Park staying put at scrum-half instead of Murray, and Roux not Iain Henderson in the second row alongside first-time captain James Ryan.

Add in Andrew Conway — not Lowe — losing out to accommodate the returning Keith Earls on the wing, and Ronan Kelleher retaining the number two jersey at hooker, and you have a pretty strong show of faith from Farrell in the depth of his squad and the belief he has a team ready for the mental battle of facing an aggressive, vocal, and snarly English team on their home turf.

“Their togetherness, their application towards the week, their curiousness in making sure there is no stone unturned regarding the detail,” Farrell said when asked what gave him confidence in this team to deal with all that will be thrown at them on Saturday.

“That all builds up, doesn’t it? When you look after yourself and your own backyard, it all builds up to confidence.”

Of the four changes from the side which beat Wales 32-9 in last Friday’s Autumn Nations Cup opener in Dublin, two were forced on Farrell by injuries. Ross Byrne replaces captain Johnny Sexton at fly-half and Bundee Aki returns to midfield for the injured Robbie Henshaw at inside centre in partnership with Chris Farrell.

Earls for Conway gives the Munster wing an 86th Ireland cap having come off the bench to cover for Henshaw late on at Aviva Stadium while the forward pack shows the other change, CJ Stander replacing Josh van der Flier. Stander, though, is not returning at No.8. That position has been retained by Caelan Doris, so the Munster back-rower goes in at blindside flanker with Peter O’Mahony moving across to the openside to fill the vacancy created by van der Flier’s omission.

When asked about those changes and the retentions, Farrell said, unsurprisingly, that all were deserving of their inclusion.

Roux? The Connacht second row remains in the second row rather than making way for the more experienced Iain Henderson now the Lions lock has recovered from the “medical issue” that forced him out of the Wales game in his return from a three-week suspension.

“He deserves it, he deserves it,” the head coach said. “I thought he was excellent last week. He was really up for the game, Quinn in the past has always worn his heart on his sleeve but sometimes too much. Sometimes it gets a little bit too desperate but I thought he was very accurate in how he wanted to play the game last weekend.

“When he got the opportunity to be physical, he did that in a controlled manner. That’s what we asked of him and he deserves another chance.”

So too Gibson-Park, who was impressive in his first Test start against the Welsh, and his Leinster half-back partner Byrne, overlooked for that game in favour of debutant Billy Burns, who retains the covering fly-half role among the replacements having come through his Return To Play protocols following a failed Head Injury Assessment six days ago.

“They have played together quite a bit,” Farrell agreed, “but this is a different way of playing with Ireland compared to how they play with Leinster.

“They deserve it in their own right, they deserve to have a chance to see how they handle a game and run a game on the big stage. We’re as curious as they are in how they do that.”

And Ireland supporters will be as curious as the Ireland boss to see how it all pans out.