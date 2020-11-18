James Ryan looking to lead ‘through his actions’

Whether they played with him in school or alongside him on his Test debut, James Ryan’s elevation to the Ireland captaincy came as no surprise to international team-mates, all of whom have long recognised his leadership qualities.

Ryan will lead Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday when Andy Farrell’s men face England, the lock having assumed the captain’s role from Johnny Sexton last Friday against Wales when the veteran fly-half was forced off with a hamstring injury that has ruled him out this weekend.

Keith Earls paid Ryan the highest compliment as he compared his newest captain to Munster, Ireland and Lions legend Paul O’Connell.

Ryan will be just four days older than when his second-row predecessor first captained Ireland when he leads the team out at Twickenham on Saturday against England in the Autumn Nations Cup. O’Connell, who skippered Ireland 28 times in 108 Test appearances for his country, was 24 years and 117 days when led the men in green for the first time against France in Paris in 2004.

Earls, 33, would not play for Ireland alongside his former Munster leader until his Test debut in 2008 but the wing was also Ryan’s team-mate when the Leinster lock earned his first international cap on the tour to Japan in 2017 at the age of 20.

“He was fairly quiet, but you could already see the leadership qualities he had,” Earls said on Tuesday. “The way he prepared himself, the way he went through his detail and prepared off the field. When he took the field he was a different animal, scored with his first touch in international rugby.

“He's been incredible, he's come on leaps and bounds. Lots of similarities to Paulie.

“Just his mannerisms. The way he comes across and speaks, everyone just listens straight away. He's got that presence.

“Even off the field, he's constantly working, looking at lineouts. Trains hard in the gym and for a young lad his body's been through a lot already and he turns up every week.

“Similar to what Paulie would have done, he'd do whatever it takes to get the win at the weekend.”

Ryan was always like that it seems. Fly-half Ross Byrne was two years ahead of him at St Michael’s College but they were on the same Leinster Senior Schools Cup final side in 2013 before they became Leinster and Ireland team-mates.

“I played with James when he was 16 I think and even back then you could see the leader he was and even not the talking he does, but how he plays,” Byrne said.

“He always leads from the front and I think even in the last year or two he’s really developed as a leader off the pitch, and even his rugby knowledge has grown a huge amount, so no doubt he’ll do a great job.”

Ryan’s leadership proficiency also denies Byrne the luxury of claiming seniority.

“He’s a lot bigger than me,” Byrne joked.

Andrew Conway praised Ryan’s ability to adapt to new challenges.

“As a player there are very few like him that I've come across,” the Ireland wing said.

“He's come in and he's been able to transition (the best) from schools to U20s and he was playing international rugby pretty soon after.

“And instead of what happens a lot of people, they might stall a bit or think they have it sussed. He's a fella who will have his week planned out to get better and he's constantly adapting and looking to lead through his actions.

He's also looking to lead by communication and bringing people with him.