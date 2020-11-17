'Huge honour' as James Ryan handed Ireland captaincy

James Ryan will captain Ireland for the first time in this Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England at Twickenham but he insisted a collective leadership will be a huge help to him.

The 24-year-old second row assumed the leadership role in the first half of last Friday’s victory Wales, his 29th Test cap, when Johnny Sexton was forced off with a hamstring strain that has ruled him out of this weekend’s London trip.

Ryan earned the praise of head coach Andy Farrell post-match at Aviva Stadium and he has been handed the role from the start this Saturday, facing the media on Tuesday in the captain’s weekly press conference slot.

"Huge honour for me, so I'm looking for it and probably the great thing about it is I won't be on my own,” Ryan said.

"There's guys like Peter O'Mahony there, Hendy, Earlsy, you know a huge amount of experience.

"Johnny's in for the week as well, so we've very much been very much driving things together this week, as we usually would, so it's an exciting week for all of us.

"We start out the week as a collective, there's kind of a core group of us, so it's the same this week.

But certainly having guys like Pete, Hendy, Earlsy there will make my job a lot easier.

Going to Twickenham to face the newly-crowned 2020 Six Nations champions and 2019 World Cup finalists will some introduction to the captaincy but Ryan believes that after an encouraging performance and victory over Wales, playing England will provide a proper examination of where Ireland are at in their development under Farrell and their ambition to be less predictable in attack.

“It was a good performance against Wales, this week is obviously a big step up, we know we'll have to be a lot better again. So I think we'll get a good realisation of where we're at.

"There's probably a little bit of fear in every Test match at this level, whether it's going to Paris or going to Twickenham.

"The level is so high, it's going to take such a big effort to get what you want from it. So there's always a little bit of fear, but there's also a lot of excitement. It's a huge opportunity for us and we're all massively excited for it.

"We're always working on that unpredictability, I think that's an area of the game that looked good against Wales.

"It's important to have that variety in attack so this week it's no different, we're going to need that variety, we're going to need that bit of unpredictability.

"It's no better test than England at Twickenham to see where we're at this weekend.”