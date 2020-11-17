'I felt like my old self': Patient approach key for Dan Leavy injury comeback

Patience has been vital for Dan Leavy as he plots his way back from the serious knee injury that sidelined the Leinster and Ireland back-rower for 19 months.

The 2018 Grand Slam winner marked his first start since March 30, 2019, by putting in a try-scoring man of the match performance for his province in their 50-10 Guinness PRO14 hammering of Edinburgh at the RDS on Monday night, earning the praise of head coach Leo Cullen.

Leavy, 26, had made three appearances off the bench for Leinster prior to that start and has been building his match minutes steadily against Zebre, Glasgow Warriors, and Ospreys.

“In my first game I thought I felt really good and then the second game, looking back, I wasn’t there,” Leavy said.

“Then with the progression, week on week, I felt good today. I felt kind of like my old self but, again, next week if I’m playing I might look back and question a few things I did. But we’re getting there, yeah, it feels better week on week.”

Cullen said: “Great to have Dan back. He’s had to work incredibly hard. We’ve had to be patient with him over the last three weeks, so he’s played 30 (minutes), 20, 20, I think, a couple of away trips in there as well, so great for him to get 60 minutes today. Another positive step for him.”

Leavy agreed that staying patient through his graduated return has been the key to a successful comeback.

“Yeah, 100%. In fairness to Leo, he has really looked after me. It would have been very easy to chuck me in at the deep end and see how I got on and, say, pick up a soft tissue (injury).

I would have probably got through a game earlier on but the next week I might have struggled to train or whatever.

“So yeah, look, I’m coming back from a serious injury, I’ll take the minutes I get and I’m looking forward hopefully now to a full week’s training leading up to the Cardiff game.”