Dan Leavy scores try on first Leinster start in almost 20 months

PRO14

Leinster 50 Edinburgh 10

Ciarán Kennedy

Dan Leavy capped his first start since March 2019 with a try as Leinster handed out another Guinness Pro14 hiding at the RDS, scoring eight tries against Edinburgh in a 50-10 win.

The Ireland flanker played a starring role in another dominant Leinster performance with Cian Kelleher striking for a second-half hat-trick.

Leinster opened their account in the 13th minute as Jimmy O’Brien burst down the left before a neat kick into space. Leavy was on hand to win the turnover and O’Brien supplied the deft chip behind for Dave Kearney to finish.

Kearney was heavily involved in Leinster’s second, taking a flat pass and drawing in the last defender before playing in Luke McGrath.

Edinburgh finally got on the scoreboard through a Nathan Chamberlain penalty but any hopes of a fightback were short-lived.

Leinster killed the game with a quick-fire brace before half-time, Peter Dooley powering over before McGrath bagged his second after a scintillating step and offload from Frawley as Leinster went in at half-time 26-3 up with the bonus point secured.

It took them just two minutes to add a fifth try after the break with Leavy driving over from close range.

Edinburgh lost Eroni San to the sin bin and Leinster made them pay with tries number six and seven, Harry Byrne’s measured cross-field kick touched down by Kelleher, who added his second minutes later.

Nic Groom poached a late consolation score for the visitors, before Kelleher completed his hat-trick as the game entered the final five minutes.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Kearney 13, McGrath 20, 39, Dooley 36, Leavy 43, Kelleher 48, 53, 74 Cons: Frawley (5) Scorers for Edinburgh: Try: Groom 67 Pen: Chamberlain 32 Con: Chamberlain.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne (D Hawkshaw, 57), L McGrath (H O’Sullivan, 57); P Dooley (M Milne, 50), J Tracy (D Sheehan, 50), M Bent (C Parker, 50); D Toner (R Molony, 68), S Fardy; D Leavy (R Barid, 57), S Penny, R Ruddock (captain) (J Murphy, 50).

EDINBURGH: J Blain; E Sau, M Bennett (J Johnstone, 24), C Dean, J Farndale; N Chamberlain, H Pyrgos (captain) (N Groom, 47); P Schoeman (S Grahamslaw, 68), D Cherry (M Willemse, 56), L Atalifo (D Gamble, 52); A Ferreira (J Hodgson, 56), A Davidson (R Darge, 62); M Bradbury, L Crosbie, A Miller Yellow card: Sau 46

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)