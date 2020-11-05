Ireland calls for James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns

James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns are the three uncapped played name in Andy Farrell's squad for the Autumn Nations Cup and Guinness Series.

Leinster star Lowe, who was born in New Zealand, is now eligible for selection through World Rugby's three-year residency rule. Lowe had arrived in Ireland before World Rugby chiefs extended the time frame to five years.

Ireland will play Wales at home on Friday 13th November and then travel to London to play England at Twickenham on Saturday 21st November. The following Sunday, Ireland will host Georgia at the Aviva Stadium and will complete the series of international fixtures on Saturday 5th December against either Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland.

Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux will be available to Connacht this week and join the national squad on Sunday.

Jack Conan was rehabbing an issue in camp that hasn’t settled so will return to Leinster to continue his rehab programme.

Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Dave Kilcoyne, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, and Will Addison remain ruled out through injury though Keith Earls is back in the squad having recovered from a back ailment.

All games will be televised on RTÉ and Channel Four.

Ireland squad: Backs: Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Kieran Marmion, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, John Ryan, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier