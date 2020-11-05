Ireland calls for James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns

Ireland calls for James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns
Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 10:33
Colm O’Connor

James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns are the three uncapped played name in Andy Farrell's squad for the Autumn Nations Cup and Guinness Series.

Leinster star Lowe, who was born in New Zealand, is now eligible for selection through World Rugby's three-year residency rule. Lowe had arrived in Ireland before World Rugby chiefs extended the time frame to five years.

Ireland will play Wales at home on Friday 13th November and then travel to London to play England at Twickenham on Saturday 21st November. The following Sunday, Ireland will host Georgia at the Aviva Stadium and will complete the series of international fixtures on Saturday 5th December against either Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland.

Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux will be available to Connacht this week and join the national squad on Sunday. 

Jack Conan was rehabbing an issue in camp that hasn’t settled so will return to Leinster to continue his rehab programme.

Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Dave Kilcoyne, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, and Will Addison remain ruled out through injury though Keith Earls is back in the squad having recovered from a back ailment.

All games will be televised on RTÉ and Channel Four.

Ireland squad: Backs: Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Kieran Marmion, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, John Ryan, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier

More in this section

Leinster Rugby reveals new adidas home kit for 2020/21 Tadhg Furlong on the 'right track' in injury recovery
JP Ferreira 29/10/2020 Benetton postponement halts Munster momentum
A general view of Stadio di Monigo 10/10/2020 Munster's PRO14 clash with Benetton postponed
Jacob Stockdale dejected 31/10/2020

Jacob Stockdale refuses to be defined by Paris nightmare

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up