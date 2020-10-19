Welford Road naming rights deal will give Munster food for thought

Munster Rugby chiefs will have noted with an interest a naming rights deal inked with one of English rugby's most famous clubs. Leicester Tigers’ home ground is to be rebranded Mattioli Woods Welford Road in a five-year deal that will assist the club’s drive to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time Leicester has issued naming rights to the 25,849-seat stadium they have occupied since 1892 and the agreement comes at a time when a number of Gallagher Premiership clubs face uncertain futures due to the financial fallout of COVID-19.

Such concerns are shared by the Irish provinces and Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan admitted last June that naming rights for Thomond Park was amongst the things being "actively investigating".

Flanagan said: "I don't think any company has been unaffected by this, but naming rights to Thomond Park is certainly one of the things on the table. It's one of the things we're exploring at the moment. We have a new head of commercial and marketing who has been in situ since the start of this year and yes, it's one of the things we're actively investigating. But there is nothing to report of significance in that space yet."

But the fact that Tigers have secured such a deal in the midst of a pandemic - given the associated financial downturn in some sectors - will give Munster executives some food for thought.

The arrangement extends the support of Mattioli Woods, a wealth management firm, beyond its existing shirt sponsorship and naming rights to the East Stand.

"Welford Road is an icon of world rugby as the home of Leicester Tigers and a venue that has helped to put Leicester on the sporting map," chief executive Andrea Pinchen said. "In these uncertain times, the club has had to look at new ways to provide value for supporters and partners in a way that can generate revenue and ensure that there is a club for fans to come back to. We understand it is a difficult time for every business at the moment, with sacrifices being made along the way, but the good times will return and I hope that this move symbolises the commitment of two Leicester businesses working through this together.