Munster cancel another training session as they wait for Covid test results

Training had been cancelled on Tuesday following the return of a positive Covid-19 test for a senior player
Munster are now likely to have just one captain’s run ahead of the visit of Conference B rivals Edinburgh to Thomond Park

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 15:44
Simon Lewis

Munster Rugby were forced to cancel another training session on Thursday as the province waited for the “full results” of the previous day’s round of PCR testing.

Training had been cancelled on Tuesday following the return of a positive Covid-19 test for a senior player which prompted Munster to send six further players into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Head coach Johann van Graan is now likely to have just one captain’s run training session to prepare his side for the Guinness PRO14 round-two visit of Conference B rivals Edinburgh to Thomond Park on Saturday evening after it was confirmed that staff and players would not return to the Munster High Performance Centre on Thursday.

Munster said there will be a further update once the full results are received.

The announcement came on the day captain Peter O’Mahony was cleared to face Edinburgh following a judicial review that deemed his sending off in last Saturday’s PRO14 win at Scarlets was sufficient punishment.

O’Mahony, one of eight Munster players named in Ireland’s 35-man squad for their final two Six Nations games against Italy and France later this month, was shown two separate yellow cards by Scottish referee Sam Grove-White, each of which was for reckless or dangerous play during the season-opening trip to Wales.

It was the flanker’s first red card of his career but he will be free to play for Munster this Saturday when van Graan’s side bid to make it two wins from two in their start to the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement issued by the PRO14 on Thursday said: “The Judicial Officer, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Scotland, found after referring to the methodology in the Disciplinary Rules and the application of mitigating and aggravating features, that the sending off was sufficient.

“The Player is free to play.”

