Senior Munster player tests positive for Covid-19, province announce

Munster Rugby shut down their High Performance Centre in Limerick on Tuesday after reporting a senior player has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the province said the latest round of weekly PCR testing carried out the previous day at the HPC had returned a positive result for a player who is asymptomatic. He was not a member of the matchday squad that faced Scarlets in Wales at the weekend and did not travel for last Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 opener in Llanelli.

“To remove any doubt of a potential false-positive the player will be retested tomorrow,” a Munster statement read.

“The individual, who was not part of the travelling group at the weekend, and six other players identified by Munster Rugby as potential close contacts, are currently self-isolating. This approach of identifying possible close contacts is in line with the caution we have taken to this issue, these players may not be deemed close contacts by the HSE.

“As a precautionary measure the squad and academy will not train at the HPC today.”

One senior Munster player had been self-isolating at the weekend alongside a number of academy players following a confirmed Covid-19 case in the academy last week.

Munster said the HSE have been notified for contract tracing purposes and further PCR testing will take place on Wednesday at the HPC with a return to scheduled training planned for Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Munster also cancelled Tuesday’s planned media access to a coach and players, which was to be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said: "As an immediacy we are taking every precaution by standing down training today.

"We are going to complete another round of PCR testing tomorrow so that we can return to training on Thursday.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and HSE in this regard."