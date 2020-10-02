Sweetnam and Haley back for Munster PRO14 opener

Wing Darren Sweetnam and full-back Mike Haley are set for their first Munster appearances since February after Johann van Graan named them in his side for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 season opener at Scarlets (3pm).

The inclusion of the back-three duo for the trip to Parc y Scarlets comes in a line-up showing eight changes from the side that lost 13-3 to Leinster in last season’s PRO14 semi-final at Aviva Stadium four weeks ago.

Haley, who missed the post-lockdown end to the 2019-20 campaign due to a calf injury, comes in at full-back for Shane Daly, who injured a thigh in last weekend’s A fixture with Connacht, while Sweetnam, whose last season was disrupted by a hamstring injury that restricted him to just five appearances, will start on the left wing in place of Keith Earls.

Conor Murray’s thigh injury means a start at scrum-half for Craig Casey alongside fly-half JJ Hanrahan while in the pack the changes come in the front five with Jean Kleyn returning from a neck injury sustained on August 22 to start alongside Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

The semi-final front row of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer is replaced by James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan with head coach van Graan sending out an unchanged back row led by captain Peter O’Mahony at blindside flanker, with Jack O’Donoghue at openside and CJ Stander at No.8.

Neil Cronin gets the nod to cover for Casey at scrum-half from the bench while Ben Healy was named as fly-half replacement when van Graan revealed his hand on Friday, reverting to a conventional five-three split between forwards and backs having recently named six-two benches at the tail end of last season.

Scarlets, who finished four points behind Munster in Conference B last season to miss out on a semi-final berth, welcome back British & Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies for his first PRO14 appearance in 17 months following a serious knee injury.

SCARLETS: L Halfpenny; T Rogers, J Davies, S Hughes, S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens - captain, W Kruger; J Ball, S Lousi; B Thomson, J Macleod, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: R Elias, P Price, J Sebastian, L Rawlins, J Davies, K Hardy, R Patchell, T Morgan.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D De Allende, D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Cronin, R Marshall, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, J O’Donoghue, CJ Stander

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, S Archer, F Wycherley, G Coombes, N Cronin, B Healy, R Scannell.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)