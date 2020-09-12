PRO14 final: Can Ulster stop Leinster invincibles?

It has been the question opposition coaches and players have been asking each other all season long - just how do we beat Leinster? To date, none has found the definitive answer and so Leo Cullen’s defending champions will go into tonight’s Guinness PRO14 final against Ulster on the cusp of an unbeaten season.

That the Ulstermen have perhaps posed Leinster the most difficult of challenges posed by PRO14 teams of late makes them suitable protagonists this evening but given all we have seen of the men in blue these past few years and their ridiculously good record in this competition, there is no disputing their status as red-hot favourites for a third title on the bounce.

This is their ninth league final since 2010 and they are going for a seventh title in total, their fifth since 2013, when they saw Ulster off 24-18 at the RDS. The northern province has not had a whiff of success since but they could have done a lot worse than take a look back to 2016 and the last league final Leinster lost, for inspiration if nothing else.

That also saw hot favourites taken down by rank outsiders, Connacht, whose sheer exuberance with ball in hand that season under the direction of Pat Lam was a joy to behold and in that 20-10 win at Murrayfield too much for Leinster to handle.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson, who will make a surprise return from summer hip surgery a month ahead of schedule to lead Dan McFarland’s side tonight, has certainly been taking notes of that famous day for the westerners as he explained yesterday.

“I always thought it was an extremely interesting and inspirational game,” Henderson said. “I think it is something we could potentially take, we’re under no illusions here, we’re underdogs, we can take massive confidence that these guys can be knocked over.

It is a final game, anything can happen in finals, anything can happen in knockout rugby, I think that final there, that Connacht did topple them is proof of the pudding of those points.

Like Connacht’s success under John Muldoon, a trophy for Henderson to raise aloft into the Dublin night sky would be a very long time coming and a first for all but the Ulster’s sizeable ex-Leinster contingent. Their lone league title came in 2006, a time long enough ago for wing Rob Lyttle to claim this week that he was sick of hearing when his province last won something tangible and shiny.

“Silverware with Ulster is something that has obviously been elusive in everybody’s career here in Ulster,” Henderson, a Grand Slam winner with Ireland in 2018, said.

“It’s something that would be massive, a distant memory for anyone in the current playing squad. Rob Lyttle chatted about it, he’s looking forward to ending the wait and I think we all are actually.

“Frustrating for a lot of people that it hasn’t happened because we know the direction we are going. Hopefully tomorrow night, we can take another step further in the direction that we’re going and continue.”

The problem for Ulster is that Leinster have a habit of rebounding from setbacks in a fashion that makes them one-off events, blips. Their last defeat came 25 games ago on Tyneside, to a powerhouse Saracens side in the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final, and Leinster’s first-time captain tonight Garry Ringrose may not be able to recall the last time he skippered a team at any level, if at all, but the losses have stuck in the memory banks and Connacht’s 2016 upset looms large there.

“It was a combination of a couple of things, I think they attacked better, they caused us difficulties with the tries they scored… Niyi (Adeoloken) put a chip or a kick through, Tiernan O’Halloran off the edge on a counter-attack… I can’t remember exact specifics but the group benefitted or it turned into a benefit off the back of it.

“You learn after every game but certainly games like that you carry a scar and there are a few of the group that were involved in that,” Ringrose said.

If you don’t bring the best version of yourselves on the big day, you won’t win.

“That is what we learned that day… I think we have grown as a group since then, we had a (PRO12) semi-final against Scarlets and a (European) semi-final against Clermont (both in 2016-17), than we had the year (2017-18) we did the double, disappointment against Saracens in Newcastle and that was something we managed to turn around a week later in Glasgow (beating the Warriors in the PRO14 final).

“So there have been plenty of ups and down for me personally and I know I am not the only only one in the group from that point until now, so we have learned from all of those things, good and bad, which will make us as strong as we can be.”

It is a strength that extends beyond Cullen’s first-choice XV, the depth of options available to him meaning he can tweak his starting line-up tonight and consign first-choice half-backs Luke McGrath and club captain Johnny Sexton to the bench along with Scott Fardy and Will Connors, so influential in achieving the 13-3 semi-final victory over Munster eight days ago. So much so that the recovering Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy can be held back for next Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final with Saracens and talents like Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, and Rhys Ruddock must watch the final on television, surplus to requirements this weekend.

This is Leinster’s final to lose, their history-making for Ulster to derail, but don’t hold your breath.