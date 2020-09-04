Cullen turns up temperature over Salanoa Munster move

The ongoing tensions over interprovincial transfers resurfaced on the eve of Leinster and Munster’s PRO14 semi-final as Blues boss Leo Cullen revealed his frustration at Johann van Graan’s signing of prop Roman Salanoa.

The Hawaiian-born tighthead moved to Limerick in May but not before Leinster head coach Cullen said he had received assurances from the player that he was staying in Dublin.

His comments came yesterday as Leinster signed former Munster tighthead Ciaran Parker on a short-term loan deal from Jersey Reds and have further raised the temperature between the two sides ahead of their Aviva Stadium clash tonight in what is always a fiercely-contested derby.

"The Roman one was a little bit frustrating, when he left, because he gave me the impression... he told me that he was going to stay,” Cullen said.

"He told me he was staying. I told him I had to deal with another player. So, basically, that's how it unfolded. I basically took him at his word but he hadn't actually signed the contract. I don't know what sort of pressure he was under in the background, but he left us compromised.

"I was upfront with him from day one, so he knew. If players want to go that's completely their own business. I'm not going to tell them what's best for their careers, they can decide that for themselves.

"He knew there was an effect for someone else, an effect for the players we have here and I can't say what sort of pressure he was being put under in the background.

"You'd want to ask him himself."

Salanoa will not be playing tonight as he returns from an abdominal injury with Munster making just three changes to the side which hammered Connacht five days ago.

Cullen, though, has made 12 changes having sent out a completely different side to face Ulster last Saturday from the XV which saw off Munster 27-25 in the PRO14 restart game seven days previously.

That team still won 28-10 as Leinster’s winning run this season stretched to 21 games in all competitions. Wing Hugo Keenan retains his place in the continued absence of hamstring victim Dave Kearney, Devin Toner is back in at lock, while Will Connors hangs onto the openside flanker role. Connors will start in a back row alongside Caelan Doris and Jack Conan as Leinster seek to negate the turnover threats of Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander.

Connors’ selection comes at the expense of Josh van der Flier, named among the replacements, while O’Donoghue wins the battle for the Munster seven jersey ahead of Chris Cloete.

Munster make two further changes to their pack with Stephen Archer in at tighthead for John Ryan, and Billy Holland replacing Fineen Wycherley to form a second row with Tadhg Beirne, who returned after nine months out following an ankle fracture to such good effect with a try in the 49-12 win over Connacht.

Head coach van Graan names an unchanged backline for the third weekend in succession with JJ Hanrahan starting at fly-half after finishing the regular season with the Guinness PRO14 Golden Boot for the second time in his career.

Leinster’s backline sees Jordan Larmour restored at full-back at the expense of Rob Kearney despite a difficult evening under the Munster high ball last time out.