Cullen 'frustrated' by Munster’s capture of Roman Salanoa

Leo Cullen has revealed his frustration that Munster’s signing of Leinster prop Roman Salanoa in May came after he had received assurances from the player that he was staying with the province.

Head coach Cullen’s comments came as Leinster signed former Munster tighthead Ciaran Parker on a short-term loan deal from Jersey Reds in the continuing absence of injured duo Tadhg Furlong and Vakh Abdaladze having also lost Jack Aungier to Connacht.

Leinster will start with Andrew Porter and Michael Bent providing cover against Munster in Friday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final with academy prop Tom Clarkson the only other available tighthead.

Salanoa, a former American footballer from Hawaii, has yet to start for Munster after suffering an abdominal injury in training and though he returned to training this week he was not included in Johann van Graan’s matchday squad for the knockout clash at Aviva Stadium.

Tensions between the rival provinces have been heightened nevertheless after Cullen chose to bring up Salanoa’s decision to leave Leinster when asked about his signing of Parker.

"We knew we were a little bit exposed off the back of last season, before we broke up,” Cullen said on Thursday.

"The Roman one was a little bit frustrating, when he left, because he gave me the impression because he told me that he was going to stay.

"So, there was another player (Jack Aungier) left as well, Vakh Abdaladze is injured as well so because there are so many international games coming up we knew we needed to have some extra coverage for this period.

"Ciaran is Irish qualified, the big thing is the Championship in England - there's a good bit of uncertainty as to when that start date is going to be.

"We're very appreciative of Jersey for allowing this loan period that we have agreed.

"I don't know what the selection for Ireland is going to be, but there are six internationals we think in seven weeks.

"Assuming Tadhg (Furlong) and Andrew Porter are gone, it just leaves us a bit skinny with Michael Bent and Tom Clarkson here. Tom is still an academy player.

"So I thought we needed a bit of extra cover. We'd been looking around probably for four months maybe, we're very appreciative for Jersey agreeing to the arrangement."

Asked to expand on Salanoa’s departure, Cullen replied: "He told me he was staying. I told him I had to deal with another player.

"So, basically, that's how it unfolded. I basically took him at his word but he hadn't actually signed the contract. I don't know what sort of pressure he was under in the background, but he left us compromised.

"I was upfront with him from day one, so he knew. If players want to go that's completely their own business. I'm not going to tell them what's best for their careers, they can decide that for themselves.

"He knew there was an effect for someone else, an effect for the players we have here and I can't say what sort of pressure he was being put under in the background.

"You'd want to ask him himself."

Munster Rugby were approached for a response to Cullen’s comments on Thursday afternoon but had not returned calls to the Irish Examiner.