Sexton glad to lay ghosts of England game to rest 

Munster may be playing down the prospect of a third straight Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Leinster but Johnny Sexton is not shying away from the prospect.

Already assured of a home semi-final berth in two weeks, Leinster stretched their winning run to 22 league and European games since May 2019 and their Champions Cup final loss to Saracens with a 27-25 win over their interprovincial rivals as Irish Rugby returned in style at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Munster’s loss means top spot in Conference B is now out of their hands and they need a victory over Connacht next Sunday to secure second place behind Edinburgh and hold off Scarlets, while Leinster have a dead rubber against Ulster, secure in second place, on Saturday night.

This is familiar territory for both provinces having met each other in the last four in the past two seasons, Leinster running out home winners at the RDS on both occasions, 16-15 in 2018 and 24-9 last season, on their way to back-to-back PRO14 titles.

“I don't think we've ever had an easy game against Munster. Even when you go back to the semi-finals, there were always one-score games, they were always games where they were decided by one or two moments.

"And Saturday was no different. We're disappointed with how we reacted having gone two scores clear and we gave away a few penalties that allowed them to put a lot of pressure on us.

"But they were good in certain areas, they're always going to be when they've got the quality of coaches and players they have. With (Damian) De Allende coming in, he gives them another dimension and they're a very, very good team."

The veteran fly-half was delighted to finally get the chance to play again having had way too long for his liking to dwell on his last, pre-lockdown performance, Ireland’s 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham on February 23.

Sexton, 35, put in a 54-minute shift against Munster and nailed all four of his kicks at goal, a penalty and three conversions before making way for Ross Byrne.

"It was a difficult time in lockdown, having the last...I was really happy with how I played against Wales and Scotland and how I was playing for Leinster before I got injured, and then obviously had a bad game against England.

"That didn't sit well for the first six months of lockdown. It was a struggle to have to think about that and I'm not one to sort of let things go easy ... it did play on my mind.

"So it was great to take a few shots at goal even, to get them under your belt, to do some good things in the game, just to have a focus now that's not my last game from six months ago.”