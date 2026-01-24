Subscriber

Ruby Walsh: Sport doesn't give you what's due, it teaches you what to appreciate

Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton are coming out to play today
Ruby Walsh: Sport doesn't give you what's due, it teaches you what to appreciate

Sir Gino and The New Lion will go toe to toe in the International. Pic: Healy Racing

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 07:05
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

This afternoon in the shadows of Cleeve Hill, some of the home challenge will go on trial at Cheltenham racecourse in a bid to further their chances of restoring home rule come March.

Today is very much an English charge, but the Welsh and the Scottish will join them at the festival when Britain will unite to face the might of the Irish challenge. Of course, this is merely a sporting battle with only bragging rights and pride on the line, but nonetheless, sport can offer us all the chance to feel proud without having any bearing on the real world.

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €130€80

Best value

Monthly €12€6 / month

Benefits image

More in this section

Festival Trials Day - Cheltenham Racecourse - Saturday 24th January Spillane’s Tower bounces back for Cotswold triumph
Constitution Hill file photo Riders at the ready for Constitution Hill at Southwell
Tipperary apprentice Orla Tynan completes first double in Dundalk Tipperary apprentice Orla Tynan completes first double in Dundalk
<p>The New Lion ridden by Harry Skelton on the way to winning the Unibet Hurdle during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse. Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire.</p>

The New Lion wins Unibet Hurdle, but Cheltenham feature marred by Sir Gino injury

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, please download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE mobile news app.

Sign Up

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited