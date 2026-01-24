Ruby Walsh: Sport doesn't give you what's due, it teaches you what to appreciate

This afternoon in the shadows of Cleeve Hill, some of the home challenge will go on trial at Cheltenham racecourse in a bid to further their chances of restoring home rule come March.

Today is very much an English charge, but the Welsh and the Scottish will join them at the festival when Britain will unite to face the might of the Irish challenge. Of course, this is merely a sporting battle with only bragging rights and pride on the line, but nonetheless, sport can offer us all the chance to feel proud without having any bearing on the real world.