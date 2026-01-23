Riders at the ready for Constitution Hill at Southwell

Henderson has yet to name a rider for his former champion hurdler's first outing on the level on the evening of February 20, and more pressing will be a continuation of the stalls practice that has already begun and will ramp up over the next seven days.
Riders at the ready for Constitution Hill at Southwell

COMING UP THE HILL: Nicky Henderson has given his clearest indication yet that Constitution Hill's next competitive appearance will be in a Flat race. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Fri, 23 Jan, 2026 - 19:34
Adam Morgan

Nicky Henderson will be sifting through the plethora of applications he has received from Flat jockeys, as Constitution Hill is poised to step up his preparations next week ahead of his eagerly-awaited Southwell outing.

Henderson has yet to name a rider for his former champion hurdler's first outing on the level on the evening of February 20, and more pressing will be a continuation of the stalls practice that has already begun and will ramp up over the next seven days.

More in this section

Festival Trials Day - Cheltenham Racecourse - Saturday 24th January Spillane’s Tower bounces back for Cotswold triumph
Tipperary apprentice Orla Tynan completes first double in Dundalk Tipperary apprentice Orla Tynan completes first double in Dundalk
Ruby Walsh: Sport doesn't give you what's due, it teaches you what to appreciate S Ruby Walsh: Sport doesn't give you what's due, it teaches you what to appreciate
Festival Trials Day - Cheltenham Racecourse - Saturday 24th January

The New Lion wins Unibet Hurdle, but Cheltenham feature marred by Sir Gino injury

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, please download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE mobile news app.

Sign Up

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited