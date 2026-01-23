Riders at the ready for Constitution Hill at Southwell

Nicky Henderson will be sifting through the plethora of applications he has received from Flat jockeys, as Constitution Hill is poised to step up his preparations next week ahead of his eagerly-awaited Southwell outing.

Henderson has yet to name a rider for his former champion hurdler's first outing on the level on the evening of February 20, and more pressing will be a continuation of the stalls practice that has already begun and will ramp up over the next seven days.