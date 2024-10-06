Delius decent each-way value for Arc glory

The first three home in the Prix Niel are the runners to concentrate on in Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Delius, who finished runner-up that day but is outsider of the three this time, can prove best in an open renewal.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s Frankel colt was unraced at two but made the perfect start to his career when winning on debut, in early April. He followed up a month later and completed the hat-trick before coming up shy in third place behind Sosie in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Beaten a little over two lengths, he lost his chance early and ran even better than the placing might suggest. Considering he was unraced little more than three months earlier, it was a huge effort in a Group 1.

Given a two-month break following that run, he contested the Prix Niel and again had a rear view of Sosie. This time, however, he reduced the margin of the winner’s superiority to a length and a half, and with luck he could have been closer.

There was no pace early in the race, and he was quite keen as a result. When the pace quickened up, he was all out to keep in touch, but then ran on stoutly to take second place, with French Derby winner Look De Vega in third.

A truly run race, which he should get on Sunday, and the even softer conditions should prompt further improvement from the colt, and he makes plenty of each-way appeal at double-figure odds.

Sosie, who finished third in the French Derby, deserves plenty of respect but Look De Vega is likely to be considerably better for his trial run and this imposing colt is feared most.

Aidan O’Brien sends Irish Derby winner and Irish Champion Stakes fourth Los Angeles, who has place claims. Stablemate Continuous was disappointing in the Prix Foy but may not have gone quickly enough to make the most of his stamina. He is better than the bare form but must improve. Al Riffa represents Joseph O’Brien and is respected, though very testing ground might catch him out over this trip.

Japanese raider Shin Emperor, who finished third in the Irish Champion Stakes, should appreciate the step up in trip. This full brother to 2020 Prix de l’Arc winner Sottsass, who finished fourth in Irish Champion Stakes prior to winning this race, will go close if coping with the ground, which he has never before encountered.