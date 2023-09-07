Step up in trip should suit Eclat De Lumiere at Clonmel 

Clonmel plays hosts to the Flat brigade on Thursday and trainer Dermot Weld, who is heading to Powerstown Park with numerous strong chances, looks to have the day’s best bet in the shape of Eclat De Lumiere, who can take the Nire Valley Handicap.

The lightly-raced four-year-old filly hasn’t won a race since her track debut in August 2021 but she has run consistently well since, and her two runs this season read well in the context of Thursday’s race.

On her return, in early June at Fairyhouse, she finished a fine third behind Dancing Tango and Gradulations, and the form has since been boosted by the front two. The winner has since been placed at listed and Group level and is 18lbs higher than she was that day, while the runner-up has won since and is now 9lbs higher than she ran off on that occasion.

When Eclat De Lumiere then went to the Curragh at the end of June, she dropped from 10 furlongs to seven and ran much better than her placing suggests.

Slowly away and well off the pace in that 18-runner race, she was caught behind a wall of horses for a while and by the time she got into the clear, it was all too late. Nevertheless, she showed a good attitude to finish as close as she did, and today’s return to almost 10 furlongs is certainly a positive.

She is 4lbs lower than she was that day in Fairyhouse, is taking a drop in grade, and can stamp her class on proceedings. Eloquent Arthur is a consistent sort and can reach the frame once more.

Weld can get the afternoon off to a winning start with Astar in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters’ Club Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden. Runner-up in four of her five starts, she is a frustrating sort to follow, but last time out she ran into the rapidly improving Youcrackmeup and also may have struggled somewhat with the 12-and-a-half-furlong trip on heavy ground.

On her last run over Thursday’s trip, she found only Pearl Of Australia too good, and third-placed Ethical Diamond gave the form a boost by winning next time. A repeat of that run, which can be expected, should be good enough to give her a long-overdue breakthrough.

The feature on the card is the John O’Brien Memorial Tipperary Cup Handicap and again Weld has leading claims with Grappa Nonino, who ran a superb race in defeat recently at York. However, Marvelosa didn’t enjoy much luck in running on his most recent start and Richard O’Brien’s horse is just preferred.

Weld’s Florida Taiga is also a leading fancy in the Suir Blueway Handicap, but Beauparc is thoroughly unexposed and could be a fly in the ointment.

This Songsiforyou, who finished third on his Flat debut and runner-up on his second start, can complete the countdown with victory in the second race, the Slievenamon Maiden. Last time out, Emmet Mullins’ runner wasn’t well positioned throughout the race but ran on strongly to push Up And Under to a short head. He could be considered somewhat unlucky that day and can gain compensation in what looks like an easier opportunity.