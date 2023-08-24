Killian Hennessy times it to perfection on Salt Lake City at Killarney

Killian Hennessy’s track rides are few and far between these days as he focuses on his work in Ballydoyle, but on Thursday evening in Killarney he showed once again that, when called upon, he has the wherewithal to deliver.

Riding Salt Lake City for boss Aidan O’Brien and contesting the listed Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes, he gave his mount a fine ride to snatch victory in the dying strides.

The winner was disappointing when never competitive in a handicap at the Galway festival but this time he bounced out and raced just off the pace. He seemed to enjoy racing the bend which led him into the straight and, under strong persuasion from Hennessy, he got up very late to deny Didn’thavemuchtodo.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “He had a lovely run in the Minstrel Stakes and was a bit unlucky. He would have finished closer except that he got held up at the wrong time.

“He went to Galway, and Galway just never happened for him as he never handled the track. We brought him here as Aidan felt he would handle Killarney.

“Killian gave him a lovely ride. He kept it uncomplicated, floated around the bend, and just let him creep into it nicely. And there’s only one winning post and he made sure he got the right one.

“It’s fantastic for Killian. He’s well able to ride and it’s just getting the opportunities. Every opportunity Aidan has given him, he has delivered on this year, and he has a fair strike-rate.”

The most valuable race on the card was the GMIB Kingdom Gold Cup Premier Handicap and Jesse Evans, who finished runner-up in the last two runnings of the Galway Hurdle and a close fourth in 2021, dropped back to the Flat once again and used the opportunity to get straight back to winning ways.

Trained by Noel Meade and given a good ride by Robert Whearty, he raced close to the rails and just behind the pace being set by Mr Escobar. He moved into a challenging position entering the straight and the most admirable seven-year-old picked up well under pressure to record his third Flat race success and seventh under all codes.

Seventeen-year-old Conor Stone-Walsh is a rider who has made quite the start to his career, and he got off to the best possible start by taking the first two races. The Wexford native is based with Joseph O’Brien, and it was he who provided him with the first leg of the double.

Riding Nor Time Nor Tide on his handicap debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery, Stone-Walsh was content to bide his time as Carter Hall set a scorching pace. When switched out to make a move, the 6-4 favourite made rapid progress before quickening away inside the final furlong to win with plenty in hand.

That was winner number 18 for Stone-Walsh and number 19 only had to wait 35 minutes as he got Space Age up in the closing stages of the Bordeaux Racecourse Rated Race. Continuing the fine run of John Murphy, whose horses are clearly back on song, the rider got a great response from his mount to collar long-time leader Sandy Creek, trained by Joseph O’Brien.

“Things are going very well,” said the jockey. “I’m getting a lot of support from Joseph, obviously, and a lot of outside trainers, as well, are not afraid to put me up, so it’s going great and hopefully it will keep going.”

John Murphy doubled up when Great Blasket, ridden by Jack Kearney, followed up his Gowran Park success by taking the first division of the one-mile Gain The Advantage Series Handicap. A stewards’ enquiry was called more than 10 minutes after the race, but the places remained unaltered.

Ano Manna, who was a winner here two starts ago, made the return trip a successful one when taking the second division of the one-mile handicap for Johnny Feane and Leigh Roche.

At nine years of age, the Mark Cahill-trained Jake Peter showed the fire remains in his belly as he produced a fine finishing effort to take the Irish Examiner Apprentice Handicap. Patiently ridden by Alan Persse, he picked up smartly in the closing stages to deny Chatterbox and Barometer, both of which were bidding to give John Murphy a treble.

Racing wrapped up with Almuhit winning the Executive Helicopters Qualified Riders’ Race. Trained by Denis Hogan, who will be serving a three-month suspension starting September 1, and ridden by Derek O’Connor, he finished strongly to collar Galway winner Minella Mate deep inside the final furlong.