Collins dominates Killarney feature with help from Blackmore

Kerry native Cian Collins, who trains in Co Meath, saddled the first two home in Thursday evening’s feature race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle, and the stable bragging rights went to Presenting Doyen, who was delivered late by Rachael Blackmore to land the spoils.

When Effernock Fizz won here last year, she provided Collins with his first winner, and for much of this race it looked as though she’d add another to her tally. However, she is always a forward-going sort who goes hard from the outset and when those exertions began to tell in the straight, she was unable to repel the late rush of her stablemate, who was out the back early.

“That was fantastic,” said Collins. “It was just the way the race panned out and the ride Rachael gave her won the race. They went an awful gallop in front, and they all died off, and Rachael came through…brilliant.

“It’s the way Effernock Fizz wins races but it just worked out in Presenting Doyen’s favour today, and the owners are from Kerry, so it’s brilliant for them.”

In the opener, the Kelly Brothers Modernisation Maiden Hurdle, Jack Kennedy kept it simple aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained odds-on favourite The Last Mardi, who made all the running, jumped well, and hardly had to come out of second gear to earn a long overdue first hurdle success.

Tory Reel, winner of a maiden hurdle last summer, put a second win on his card when taking the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle. Having his third run since joining Eoin McCarthy, the four-year-old settled nicely in midfield and could be noted making steady progress throughout the final circuit. Away To Milan attempted to make all the running and was in no mood to lie down when challenged, but Tory Reel and Gary Noonan dug incredibly deep forge ahead close to the line.

Ceanndana made the breakthrough earlier this month at Downpatrick and followed up off an 8lb higher mark in the Ivo O’Sullivan Snr Memorial Handicap Hurdle. Trained by Ross O’Sullivan and ridden by Keith Donoghue, the lightly raced six-year-old travelled nicely behind the pace being forced by Willie Bob and Naturally Blond. The 9-4 favourite jumped well this time, took up the running quite late in the play, and showed a good attitude to deny the persistent challenge of Hard Target.

Solitary Man attracted strong late support prior to the Kerry Drain Services Handicap Hurdle and the Enda Bolger-trained five-year-old justified it in good style. Darragh O’Keeffe settled the 15-8 favourite just behind the pace for much of the journey and brought him out to challenge early in the straight. Cullaghs Star mounted a strong challenge but, despite a bad mistake at the last, Solitary Man, having just the sixth run of his career, proved too strong.

There were two bumpers to bring the card to a close and the first of them was won in fine style by the Harry Kelly-trained Easy Peasy. As the field turned for home for the final time, there were still three or four horses traveling strongly, but Easy Peasy and 7lb claimer Adam Ryan found that little bit extra in the closing stages to see off the promising Dancing Dame.

The Irish Examiner Lady Riders’ Bumper brought the action to a conclusion and Sarah Kavanagh earned the plaudits with a fine ride aboard the Bill Lanigan-trained Minella Diamond. The winner had decent form in point to points and his previous outing in a bumper, and he showed the benefit of that experience when forging ahead late on to beat market leader Longview Lady by three lengths. It was a landmark success for owner Christopher Neville as it was a first for the Roscrea native, and he thoroughly savoured the moment.