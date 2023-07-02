O’Brien achieves Classic landmark as Auguste Rodin completes Derby double

O’Brien achieves Classic landmark as Auguste Rodin completes Derby double

A GUTSY RIDE: Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1)

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 16:16
PA Sport Reporters

Auguste Rodin gave Aidan O’Brien his 100th European Classic win as he fended off stablemate Adelaide River in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

The Epsom hero was also a first winner in the race for Ryan Moore as he came home a length and a half clear, with Covent Garden ensuring a clean sweep of the places for the Ballydoyle team in third.

However, the race was marred by a serious injury to San Antonio, another O’Brien runner, who broke down badly on the turn for home, giving Wayne Lordan a nasty fall.

Adelaide River (4-11 favourite) set the pace under Seamie Heffernan with Moore happy to take a lead into the straight.

When he loomed upsides two furlongs from home it looked as if Auguste Rodin would go away and win impressively, but it was not until the final 100 yards that he eventually put the race to bed.

Auguste Rodin is the first horse since Harzand in 2016 to follow up victory at Epsom in the Irish equivalent.

