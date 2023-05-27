Givemethebeatboys books Ascot ticket at the Curragh

Jessica Harrington's Givemethebeatboys maintained his unbeaten record with a narrow victory in the GAIN Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh.

A winner at Navan on his debut just a fortnight ago, he was sent off an 11-1 chance in what looked a strong Group Three on paper as five of the six runners were defending perfect starts to their careers.

The only one beaten on debut, Adrian Murray's Valiant Force, had been second and he set a scorching gallop down the centre under Colin Keane but started to weaken a furlong out.

At that point Noche Magica looked sure to collect having gone by the eventual winner, but Paddy Twomey's colt began to tire while Aidan O'Brien's His Majesty made a run up the rail, only for Givemethebeatboys to poke his head in front in between the pair and win by a head under Shane Foley.

O'Brien's Democracy, his apparent first string under Ryan Moore, disappointed in last while the winner is now 12-1 for the Coventry at Royal Ascot with Coral.

Assistant trainer Kate Harrington said: "It's great to kick off the day with a Group Three winner. He was very professional out there and he out battled the other horses the whole way to the line.

"He was very impressive when he won at Navan, a furlong down you'd think 'how is this horse going to win?' and he put his head down and galloped the whole way to the line.

"He hated the ground that day and was green. He's learned an awful lot from that and will learn an awful lot from today, he'll be even more competitive the next day when we go to Ascot."

O'Brien had already been on the mark in the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden with Unquestionable.

Third on his debut in a Listed race, he appreciated the step up to six furlongs and the 4-6 favourite bounded four and a quarter lengths clear of Mr Saturday.

The Ballydoyle handler indicted the Coventry Stakes would be next, for which Coral make him a 12-1 chance.

"We're delighted with him. We felt he'd appreciate the step up, it was big ask to throw him in over five first time in a stakes race, he's going to get even further than this probably," said O'Brien.

"Ryan was very happy with him. He went to the line very strong.

"It's very hard to beat a run and he had a good run. He looks like a Coventry horse."