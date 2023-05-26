Ten to follow on the Flat: Sprewell a live Derby contender for Harrington

Kinross (Age 6). Trainer: Ralph Beckett

A six-year-old gelding, Kinross is a likeable and versatile animal who could be prominent at the highest level over a selection of distances. He exploded into life last autumn, winning four in a row including twin Group 1s over six and seven furlongs at Ascot and Longchamp. He was subsequently unlucky in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland, when beaten less than length into third by the useful Modern Games. His first run is likely to be at Royal Ascot with his main summer target the July Cup at Newmarket.

Circle Of Fire (3), Michael Stoute

The last time there was a coronation of a monarch in the UK, Queen Elizabeth hit the bar with her three-year-old colt Aureole, who came second to Pinza in the Epsom Derby. The newly-minted King Charles III might have the same lofty ambition for his Circle Of Fire. He won his second start as a two-year-old impressively at Salisbury last September and Michael Stoute produced him for his seasonal debut at Newmarket last week where he ran well when a staying-on second to the highly-rated Castle Way over 10 furlongs. Even if the Derby is a grade too much for Circle Of Life, he should be competitive in less intense pattern races and will improve through the summer over middle distances.

Emily Dickinson (4) Aidan O’Brien

Named after an American poet that you’d never confuse with a ray of sunshine, Emily Dickinson is an improving four-year-old filly who will be a force in the major staying contests. Her dam, Chicquita, achieved fame by becoming the most expensive horse ever sold at a public auction in Ireland when she fetched €6m at a dispersal sale at Goffs in 2013. Emily Dickinson improved when upped in distance last year finishing off with an easy win in a Curragh Group 3 over two miles in October and looked to be in great nick on her reappearance at Navan last month when she won easily. A poor run when sent off the 2-5 favourite at Leopardstown last week was a step in the wrong direction but she’s unquestionably better than that lacklustre effort.

Emily Upjohn (4) John and Thady Gosden

The two ‘Emilys’ clashed on Champions Day at Ascot last autumn with Upjohn winning the lucrative first prize in the Group 1 Fillies and Mares Stakes with Dickinson trailing home five lengths back in sixth. Heading into last year’s Epsom Oaks, Emily Upjohn looked the likely successor to the great Enable at Gosden’s stable, but a combination of a stumbled start and a very wide route under Frankie Dettori caused a narrow defeat by Tuesday. She ran appallingly in the King George next time out so her rehabilitation later at Ascot was welcome and promising. She should be on the premises in all the big mile-and-half Group 1s this summer, beginning with the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June.

ON THE UP: Emily Upjohn ended last season on a high note, winning the Group 1 Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

Cicero’s Gift (3) Charlie Hills

This cleverly-named colt has raced three times and won them all with increasing ease. By Muhaarar, he is named from his dam, Terentia, called after the wife of the Roman statesman, Marcus Tullius Cicero. Cicero's Gift ran once as a juvenile, staying on strongly to win a Newbury novice event over a mile and was successful at the same distance when he reappeared at Wolverhampton in March. The runner-up that day, Dockside, has won easily since. Last time out, at Goodwood, he produced his best effort to date to beat previous winner Kolsai by five and a half lengths. His trainer Charlie Hills has him entered in Group One contests so clearly hopes for a happier ending than his namesake Cicero who annoyed Mark Anthony so badly that he sent a couple of soldiers to lob off his head.

Sprewell (3) Jessica Harrington

Jessica Harrington has been dealing with some health challenges recently and her recovery will have been helped by the performance of Sprewell in the recent Derby trial at Leopardstown. The son of Churchill saw off seven rivals by a comfortable three lengths to land a trial race that has been won in the past by the likes of St Jovite, Galileo, Sinndar, and High Chaparral. It looked a strong contest and Jessica’s daughter, Kate, sounded very pleased by the performance. "We're very, very happy. We kind of let him down after he won in Naas and he got a bit fat on us so we had to be quite hard on him the last 10 days and he's come good today, I think he's a proper horse and as good as we've ever had at that distance.”

Paddington (3) Aidan O’Brien

Paddington is set to lead the Ballydoyle battalion into battle in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh this weekend and the Siyouni colt could be set for a successful season. Fifth on his racecourse debut when highly tried at Ascot, Paddington is unbeaten in three races since including the Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh at the start of May. The Irish Guineas will be Paddington’s first time in Group 1 company but he looks to have the talent to rise to the challenge.

Spycatcher (5) Karl Burke

Karl Burke is hoping to build on his record total of 117 winners last year which earned his Middleham stable almost €3.5m in prizemoney. Included in his haul were two high-profile juvenile winners at Royal Ascot, Dramatised in the Queen Mary and Holloway Boy who remarkably won the Chesham Stakes on his first visit to a racecourse. He is optimistic that his five-year-old gelding Spycatcher will help keep the momentum going in high-grade handicaps over six or seven furlongs. Versatile and durable, he has won four races, each on different ground conditions. He won well on his reappearance at Thirsk at the end of April and should build on this as the season progresses.

Stowell (5) George Boughey

2022 was also a momentous year for George Boughey, who claimed 136 victories including his first Classic winner with Cachet in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Still only 30, Boughey has expansive ambitions for his yard which he plans to use as a base for a global racing enterprise due to the uncompetitive prizemoney in Britain. It is unlikely that Stowell will have the class to hoover up too much foreign currency but the five-year-old has the potential to make a mark in staying handicaps and his first target is the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, a race in which he was sixth last year.

Alabama (2) Aidan O’Brien

Picking a two-year-old to follow at this time of year is like buying a quick pick ticket in the Lotto but Aidan O’Brien is upbeat about Alabama, a half-brother to the precocious young stallion Sioux Nation. He was described by his trainer as “one of the more forward ones, he’s definitely one to watch. You wouldn’t go too far wrong with him.” He drifted badly in the betting when third on his Cork debut on heavy ground in April but there should be a huge improvement with summer conditions.