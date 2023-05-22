Noel Meade records 450-1 treble at Roscommon 

Noel Meade took the honours at Roscommon’s first meeting of 2023, registering a near 450-1 treble with Zero Fighter, Port Louis, and Pearl Of Australia.

The victory of Port Louis in the two-year-old auction maiden gave the trainer particular satisfaction as the colt is owned by Jimmy Kernoghan, a long-standing supporter of Tu Va Stables.

Ridden by Colin Keane, Port Louis readily got the better of Courageous Strike.

“I thought he’d win and he did,” was Meade’s appraisal of the success. “Colin liked him and feels he’ll go another furlong. The six furlongs was too short for him at Curragh, but he was good today.”

Champion jockey Keane had been at the receiving end of Meade’s first winner of the evening as his mount One For Mum was collared close home and beaten a head by Zero Fighter, ridden for Meade by talented apprentice Adam Caffrey in the opening claimer, after which there were no claims.

“He is what he is and, if he’s not claimed, he’ll go handicapping,” said the trainer. “He came home well the last day and will be better over a mile.”

Meade’s treble was completed when in-form Leigh Roche made all on Pearl Of Australia in the Shanagher Hearing Maiden, holding the challenge of Astar by a half-length.

“Leigh gave him a great ride, a well-judged ride," Meade said. "He’ll step up in trip and it’s a case of onwards and upwards for him.”

The Ado McGuinness-trained Whisky On The Hill, up 15lb for a couple of recent wins in Sligo, defied the handicapper and appreciated the step up in trip when completing his hat-trick in the Abbey Hotel Roscommon Handicap, the second leg of a double for apprentice Adam Caffrey.

“The young lad gave him a great ride and the 7lb helped,” McGuinness said. “Long-term, jumping will be the name of the game for him. But he’ll go out in a field in the morning, probably for 10 days, and we’ll bring him back for the mile-and-a-half three-year-old handicap in Galway.”

Jim Bolger and Rory Cleary have both enjoyed plenty of luck at Roscommon over the years and struck with bottom-weight Halla Ban in the Racing Again here On June 1st Handicap, prevailing in a three-way photo-finish from top-weight Pralognan and favourite Dubawi Spectre.

“Her heart is as big as herself — she deserved that after knocking on the door,” said Bolger’s representative Ger Flynn.

Kevin Coleman’s eight-year-old Swiss Army Officer, without a win since July 2021, took the first division of the Dick Mulvanney Supporting Roscommon Racecourse Apprentice Handicap under what his trainer described as “ an unbelievable ride” from Conor Stone-Walsh.

The second division provided Michael Grassick with a welcome winner as 16-1 shot Blue Peak (Danny Sheehy) proved too strong for Atbay and Manhattan Dandy.

“She’s been slow to come to hand and the penny is only dropping,” said Grassick. “Things didn’t work out for her in Cork, but she came home strong.

The meeting ended with a win for Ray Hackett’s Sequoiaspirit, up 7lb for a recent win in Gowran Park, in the Free Admission Here On June 1st Handicap, the six-year-old scoring readily under Joey Sheridan.