Trademark kick sends Modern Games to Lockinge triumph

Modern Games produced his trademark finishing kick to secure his first Group One victory on British soil in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old is no stranger to success at the top table, having won three times at the highest level in North America and once in France.

Modern Games is a dual Breeders' Cup winner having won the Juvenile Turf in 2021 and the Mile last year - and while he had to make do with the runner-up spot on his return to Keeneland for his seasonal reappearance last month, he showed his class back in the UK.

The 3-1 favourite was given plenty of time to find his feet by William Buick and was still a long way back as the admirable Chindit moved to the front and threatened to cause an upset a furlong out.

But once given his head, Modern Games engaged overdrive to readily reel in those in front of him and he was ultimately good value for the winning margin of a length and a half.

Chindit stuck to his guns to fill the runner-up spot, despite making a grab at Modern Games as he passed by, with Berkshire Shadow third, My Prospero fourth and Mutasaabeq fading into fifth after cutting out much of the running.

Buick told ITV Racing: "It was a real tussle, I definitely noticed it (Chindit's attempted bite)!

"This horse is a real superstar, he's so consistent and he's just a joy to have anything to do with.

"He's there when you need him, he's done it now in England, France, America a couple of times and on different grounds. He's a top-class miler."

Earlier Frankie Dettori was at his brilliant best as he steered Haskoy to a last-gasp victory in a thrilling renewal of the Al Rayyan Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's filly made huge progress during her debut season last term, with an introductory win at Wolverhampton in late July followed by a Listed success in the Galtres Stakes at York in August.

She subsequently stepped up to take on the boys in the following month's St Leger at Doncaster and passed the post in second behind Eldar Eldarov before being demoted to fourth place by the stewards after causing interference.

With a subsequent appeal unsuccessful, Haskoy was making her first appearance since in Berkshire and was a 5-2 shot to strike Group Three gold.

Dettori was at work in the saddle some way from home, but the daughter of Golden Horn responded to his urgings to keep herself in the fight and got up in the dying strides to beat John and Thady Gosden's Israr and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet by a short head and a head respectively.

Yibir, the 9-4 favourite on his first outing since winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last summer, made late gains from the rear to finish fourth.

Beckett said: "She wasn't stopping at the end of the St Leger. I sort of feel with her pedigree, it is a stamina-laden pedigree, so I would be pretty confident she'd get it. She switched off very well today, considering how fresh she was.

"We will see how we go. I tried to put a tongue strap on her before but she wouldn't have it - we had to take it off.

"I'm really pleased. The St Leger was frustrating and it was great to get a Group race next to her name.

"It was only her fourth start and she was still a little green today. With a bit of luck, there'll be more to come.

"She has got quite a round action. Every time she has surprised me. I didn't think she could win the Galtres, certainly not at three (furlongs) down. I wouldn't be afraid to try fast ground."

Haskoy was cut to 10-1 from 16s by Paddy Power for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Beckett indicated the filly could now take her chance in next month's two-and-a-half-mile highlight.

He added: "She is a top-class stayer with a turn of foot. She was just backing off them a little bit when she was in behind horses, but that is slightly her way. She'll come forward for today - she was only just ready for it.

"The Ascot Gold Cup is a big ask for all of them - it is more like a war than a horse race. It is tough for all of them. Some never come back from it. It is a massive ask, but we are more inclined to do it now she has won a Group race."

