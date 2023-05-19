Yashin swoops late to land spoils at Leopardstown

On the mark earlier with Sounds Of Heaven in York, Jessica Harrington completed a fine across-the-card double when Yashin swooped late for a narrow and shock win in the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.

The 14-1 shot, rated 95 and keen under Shane Foley for most of the journey, challenged down the outside and got up on the line to pip Point King, with Dawn Rising third and 2-5 favourite Emily Dickinson, ante-post favourite for the Ascot Gold Cup, fading tamely, having made most of the running, to finish a well-beaten and disappointing sixth.

“Today was the plan,” declared a delighted Harrington. “He stays great and he has to have good ground. And we think he’s better going left-handed. Shane said he was very keen, he had no right to pick up and win like he did.

“We skipped the Vintage Crop because of the soft ground and waited for today. He likes time between his races and we have no immediate plans. But Gerry (Gerry Byrne, of the Tom & Gerry Met Mickey Syndicate) has the dream of going for the Melbourne Cup and that could be the plan for the autumn, although we have to get him up a good bit to get there.”

Dermot Weld saddled Shamida, owned by the Aga Khan, to take the Leopardstown Fillies Maiden, the even-money favourite digging deep for Chris Hayes to master Scarlett O’Hara by a half-length.

“I think it was a very good maiden — they went from pillar to post,” said Weld. “I’m very pleased with our filly. She’s progressive and we’ll look for some black type for her next.”

The seven-furlong two-year-old maiden was won by the Paddy Twomey-trained Deepone, who got the better of the Harrington pair Instant Appeal and Star Hunter, with the Ger Lyons-trained Spanish Flame a fast-finishing and eye-catching fourth.

“He’s a nice colt, does everything naturally and was just ready to start,” stated Twomey. “It was great that he could win from stall 17. He’s nicely bred and is the first horse I’ve trained for Vimal Khosla. He could go for the Chesham (at Royal Ascot) or we might take our time with him.”

In-form Leigh Roche took the riding honours, completing a double on Noel Meade’s Winston Spencer in the median auction maiden and 40-1 shot Chavajod, having his first run for Denis Coakley, in the Monkstown Handicap.

And Andy Slattery was on the mark again when Burren Rock (Amy Jo Hayes) completed a hat-trick in the Women’s Irish Network For Racing Lady Riders Handicap.

Meanwhile, Willie Mullins continued his remarkable run of success (a double, two trebles and a four-timer this week) when completing a double with Williamstowndancer and Billaway, both ridden by Patrick, in Downpatrick.

Hurdling debutante Williamstowndancer justified 8-11 favouritism in the Joe Rea Memorial Maiden Hurdle, readily outpointing Smooth Player and prompting her rider to comment: “She hurdles fantastically, like a cat and, for a mare who’s normally keen, was in my hands all the way. I think she’ll be a better hurdler than bumper mare.”

Later, enigmatic 11-year-old Billaway returned to winning ways when turning over 4-6 shot Vaucelet in the marathon Down Royal Corporation Of Horse Breeders Hunters Chase.

“He’s been a super horse for us,” said Patrick Mullins. “He won his first ‘hunters’ here four years ago, has won at Cheltenham and Punchestown along the way. He was better off without the blinkers today and jumped for fun.”

Gordon Elliott was also in double form, scoring with 11-4 favourite Set Point (Ben Harvey) in the Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Hurdle and 1-2 shot The Wallpark (Harry Swan) in the bumper.