Irish tips: Signatory can get punters off to a flying start at Killarney

Two Flat meetings Tuesday evening, and the nap goes to Marvelosa, who has a gilt-edged opportunity to get off the mark by taking the Hazel Wood Maiden, the second last race on the Sligo programme.

Richard O’Brien’s horse has plenty of decent form and currently holds a rating of 75, a mark which suggests he ought to be more than good enough to win a country maiden. He was quite busy at the backend of last year and early into this year but had a break from mid-January until making his return last month.

After a promising fourth over a mile at Leopardstown, he was below his best over 12 and a half furlongs at Tipperary, but last time out, over Tuesday’s course and distance, he ran a fine race to finish runner-up to Tellthemi’mhere. This isn’t a particularly strong maiden, and he can make the most of the opportunity.

Mon Coeur was a promising sort in summer bumpers in 2022 and while well beaten in both maiden hurdles this year, he has ability and can run into the frame.

For the final day of the May festival in Killarney, the Flat brigade takes centre stage and Signatory can get punters off to a flying start by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

John Murphy’s Exceed And Excel colt made his debut in January, at Dundalk, and travelled like the best horse for much of the journey. Unsurprisingly, he was green when first put under pressure, but he stuck to his task nicely in the closing stages and pushed the winner, Teutates, to which he was giving 7lbs, to three parts of a length.

The winner ran last week and was just touched off in handicap, running off a mark of 80, while the third, News At Ten, won next time out. Signatory has been given plenty of time since that outing and if he has made natural progress, he will be heavily involved in the finish.

Walsingham is one of only two runners in the race which has an official rating and his mark of 85 ought to be good enough to win many maidens. However, he has become a touch frustrating and may have to settle for a minor role once more.

The Irish Examiner Handicap is fiercely competitive, but Sea Spray has shown plenty of promise in his three outings to date and can make a winning handicap debut. Jessica Harrington’s colt was well beaten on debut, in a Curragh maiden won by subsequent Group 1 National Stakes winner Al Riffa.

After a break, he made his all-weather debut and finished a close fourth behind Whispering Royal and followed up by finishing in midfield behind King Of Scotia at the same venue. The return to a mile is a positive for the three-year-old and off his mark of 56, he has leading claims. Union Flag ran well in defeat on his recent handicap debut and, with improvement expected, he can reach the frame.

A maximum of six will go to post for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Race but the overnight betting was 3-1 the field, highlighting the open nature of the contest. However, the Dermot Weld-trained Kayhana makes plenty of appeal on her return to action.

A winner on debut, in June of last year, she was off from then until contesting the listed Ingabelle Stakes on Champions Weekend. She had to settle for a midfield finish that day but ran better than the bare result might suggest. Open to further improvement, she should have a profitable season ahead, and can make a winning start at the expense of Maybe Just Maybe.