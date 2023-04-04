Trailblazer Joseph O'Brien sets sights on further glory 

On Sunday at Leopardstown, Up And Under, a once-raced maiden, contested the Ballysax Stakes, a bona fide Derby trial, and went agonisingly close to landing a gamble. It didn’t quite come off, but it’s just the type of audacious effort we expect from his trainer, Joseph O’Brien, who tends not to do things by the book.

Still a few weeks shy of his 30th birthday, he has made such an impact in his relatively short time training that his previous career in the saddle, which yielded more than 30 Group 1s, including 10 Classics in these isles, seems light years ago.

In fact, it is only seven years since he hung up his riding boots and not long after sent out his first winner under licence. Group 1 success came quickly, when Intricately won the Moyglare Stud Stakes later that year, and in the short time since there has been an Irish and English Classics, Royal Ascot and Breeders’ Cup winners, successful raids of Group 1s in France and, most remarkably, two Melbourne Cups and a Cox Plate.

All of that ignores his achievements in the National Hunt sphere which he has, to a large degree, stepped back from despite showing an ability to consistently deliver at the top meetings on both sides of the Irish Sea.

It is quite an achievement from one so young to have made such giant strides in both codes and on so many shores in such a short space of time, but it is very much in his DNA.

“When I started training, it probably took us about three years to get a training regime that worked for us and worked for the facilities here,” explained O’Brien, on Monday morning at his Owning Hill base. “Other than some minor tweaks, we’ve stuck to it. We feel that it’s working pretty well, and we have very good control of everything.

“From the time we were kids, we worked with horses and, to be honest, once you see a horse once, you’d retain everything about them — far better than you would people, unfortunately. We have a great system here, and I would know everything about every horse, absolutely.”

When that figure exceeds 200 at any one time, and ownership is covered by a remarkably large and diverse range of local and international clients, knowledge is key but so, too, is good staff and clear communication.

“As opposed to having one or two large owners, we have a wide variety of people who have four or five horses, and some incredible owners who are very ambitious, like we are, and want to compete at the top level, as we do,” added O’Brien.

“As far as communications go, Tara, my partner, manages that, and I’m always on the other side of the phone for any owners. Everyone gets regular updates on their horse’s progress and race plans, and future plans at least every second week.

“When it comes to race planning, Kevin Blake helps me with a lot of that. Generally, we try to put our horses in the right races and for their owners we try to earn as much money as we can with each horse, whatever his level is.

“Kevin and myself, and Mark Hackett, tend to locate the races that might suit and see what level we might need to perform to in order to be placed. And then we’d work out what the trip is going to cost, and where we need to finish in order for it to make sense.

“That’s how the process works, and I’m very willing to travel if, collectively, we think it’s the right move for the horse and if the owners are keen. The world is a small place, and we could literally run in any place in the world, if we want to. We’re very keen and put great emphasis on putting our horses in the right races.

“This is where my time is spent — in the office and on the gallops. I actually don’t go racing a lot in Ireland, probably not as much as I should, but when the first race is on at 1 o’clock, I’m missing half the morning here.

“I place great emphasis on being here and I spend as much time as possible here with the horses as I can, and then go racing most weekends. For midweek racing, Brendan (Powell) goes, and we’re perfectly well represented.

“The toughest point here is the sales, because there’s a lot of work that has to go into them. It’s our main source of horses every year — that and Mum’s home-breds. Donnacha and I work the sales together, and that’s the only time of the year I’m away from here longer than two or three days.”

Past results tell that O’Brien’s sourcing has been effective, and one area which he continues to exploit, based on past success, is fillies in training. With few exceptions, he has managed to eke out improvement — significant in most cases — even from those already performing at a high level, and this season’s new recruits look to be as strong as any bunch which have come before.

Honey Girl earned a three-figure mark for Henry de Bromhead, and she put a first winning mark on her card when taking a maiden on her debut for O’Brien. He is confident there is plenty more to come from her, but she is just one of many, as he revealed.

“Goldana (ex-Peter Schiergen) looks nice, and she’ll handle soft ground. She’s a sister to a filly that Wesley Ward has, called Love Reigns, who also looks quite a good filly. She was bought to race on this year and hopefully she can make it to Group company.

“And there’s another listed winner there, Indian Wish (ex-Henri-Alex Pantall). She won her listed race in France, and she’s going to go to Tipperary for a conditions’ race and could end up going back to stakes company after that.

“And Ottilien (ex-David Menusier) is Group 1-placed and a listed winner. She’s going to start off in a listed race in Cork. She would have started in a Group race but there isn’t really a Group fillies’ race for her at the moment. If that went very well, she could come back in trip for the Pretty Polly, but if she looked like she wanted to stay at a mile and a half, she might have to take on the colts. The plan is to start off here and we could go to races in America later in the year.

“Jumbly (ex-Harry and Roger Charlton) will be targeted at the one-mile fillies’ race at Ascot and she could, potentially, end up going on to those one-mile fillies’ races. She looks good and tough and hasn’t done anything wrong all her career, but she is a little bit behind some of mine for her first run, so she won’t start off for another few weeks.

“Mooneista (ex-Jack Davison) was fourth in the King’s Stand last year, and that’s where she will be aimed as her owners are keen to target Ascot again. She’ll probably have one run before that. She was remarkably consistent, and Jack and his team did a fantastic job with her over the past few years.”

That he manages to find time to sit on the board of HRI and to be involved with the Trainers’ Association highlights what an exceptional young man he is. Quite where he can go from here is difficult to determine, but that’s the beauty of such rare talent: It blazes its own trail, often in a way most of us could scarcely have imagined. And Joseph O’Brien, the globally successful trainer, is quite the trailblazer.