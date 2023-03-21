Patience rewarded as Bachasson defies two-year absence 

In the driving rain at Powerstown Park the rude health of the 12-year-old Bachasson shone through as he belied a two-year absence to give Willie Mullins a sixth consecutive win in the Suir Blueway Chase.

Paul Townend rode a patient race aboard the odds-on favourite, delivered him to challenge early in the straight, and the grey showed himself in top form with big leaps at the last two fences.

Spyglass Hill made a bad mistake at the final fence, which probably cost him second spot as My Design battled back to grab that position, but both were well put in their place by Bachasson, who strode home seven lengths clear.

“Fair play to the lads (owners, the O’Connell family) for the patience they have shown, but they always did with all their horses,” said Townend.

“He is the horse of a lifetime really. He has given them great days, and today he just really enjoyed getting taken back, there’s plenty of life still in him.

“It’s hard work out there, but he was the class horse of the race, and he just got in a rhythm after the first.”

Bal De Rio justified plenty of market support in the opener, the Nire Valley Claiming Hurdle. Trained by Denis Hogan and given a patient ride by Daniel King, the 10-year-old moved up to challenge the Gordon Elliott pair, Knocknagappagh and Boothen Boy, at the last hurdle, and found most to see them off with a little to spare.

Seven-pound claimer Michael Molloy rode the second winner of his career when taking the Knocklofty Maiden Hurdle aboard Bocelli’s Voice. Riding for Dermot McLoughlin, with whom the Rathfarnham native is based, he took his time aboard the seven-year-old, delivered him to challenge between the last two, and rode him clear from the back of the last to see off Mister Twist.

Molloy said: “Kevin Sexton (on Starman) was putting on an okay gallop up front. My horse didn’t necessarily handle the ground but not many did. I could see Kevin tying up at the top of the hill, so I was using Niall Moore (aboard Mister Twist) as a guide.

“My lad picked up and did it well. He had three good runs in maidens and that was a step down today and he was entitled to do it. He’s my second winner. They’re hard to get on, but it’s nice to get an opportunity like that. He’s a nice horse and I think he’ll do another job, hopefully.”

Steve Jones saddled his first winner when Criminal Mischief got up late to take the Fourmilewater Maiden Hurdle under Sean Cleary-Farrell. Skradin assumed the mantle of favouritism in the absence of would-be odds-on favourite Trust Me Nate and he set out to make all the running.

As they turned for home, it looked as though he had enough left to repel all challengers, but Criminal Mischief picked up nicely in the testing conditions to get on top close home to give the winning rider the second success of his career.

Winning owner Patrick Mullins later relayed that the winner’s granddam, Screaming Witness, was his first ride on the track, all the way back in December 2005.

“This horse's grand-dam was my first ever ride and that's why we persevered with him,” said Mullins. “He is a good-looking horse, but we basically didn’t have space for him in Closutton and couldn’t keep him sound, so I asked Steve to take him. He has done a wonderful job keeping him sound and has been slowly improving.

“Steve is from England and moved to us eight years ago. He pre-trained True Self for us but only has a handful of stables. It is a great winner for him.”

In extremely testing conditions, the proven stamina of the Philip Rothwell-trained Royal Rhythm paid dividends in the Cannonwood Handicap Hurdle. Given a positive ride by Paddy O’Hanlon, he made some jumping errors along the way but stuck to his task gamely to repel the late challenges of Tingarran Express and Kate Ill Know.

Until December of last year, when he won a point-to-point, the Sean Aherne-trained Johngus was a longstanding maiden under all codes, but he has continued in fine form since and made a deserved breakthrough on the track by taking the Kilmanahan Beginners’ Chase. Close up and set to challenge when left in front by the departure of Rolly Bowley Boy at the second-last, he eased away to a smooth victory in the hands of Phillip Enright.

Owner-rider John Reddington, 50, had an armchair ride aboard Great Universe in the Russellstown Bumper. Trained for him by Martin Brassil, Reddington eased upside leader Talk In The Park as they raced down the hill, and he didn’t have to get serious to get his mount to move clear. The Mayo native has ridden a handful of winners in the UK, but this was only his second in Ireland, the first having come for Charlie Swan at Navan all the way back in 2013.