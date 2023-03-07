Fowler hoping Colonel Mustard can make festival date

Stable star suffered an overreach at Kelso on Saturday
Fowler hoping Colonel Mustard can make festival date

Colonel Mustard: Finished third in County Hurdle last year. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 17:30
Ashley Iveson

Lorna Fowler remains "hopeful" stable star Colonel Mustard will be fit for next week's Cheltenham Festival despite suffering an overreach in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday.

The eight-year-old finished third behind Champion Hurdle aspirant State Man and the high-class First Street in the County Hurdle 12 months ago and connections are keen to have another crack at the fiercely-competitive handicap from only 3lb higher in the weights.

However, his participation at Prestbury Park was thrown into some doubt after he returned to Ireland with what is hoped to be a minor injury following his runner-up finish in the Scottish borders.

Fowler said: "We'll see how we go. If we get a full green light we'll definitely go to the County Hurdle, but we'll just have to make sure we're happy with that overreach.

"At the moment, I'd say we're pretty hopeful. It's 50-50 from the point of view that we'll only go there if he's 100%.

"If I run him I won't be worried about the overreach. We just want to check there's nothing going on that we don't know about, but he's in brilliant form I have to say."

After chasing home Arkle favourite El Fabiolo over fences at Fairyhouse in December, Colonel Mustard reverted to the smaller obstacles at Kelso, mainly due to the fact Morebattle Hurdle sponsors bet365 were offering a £100,000 bonus to the winner if they can follow up in any race at Cheltenham.

The Sandy Thomson-trained Benson looks set to go in search of the lucrative double, with the Coral Cup his likely target, after reeling in Colonel Mustard on the run-in and going on to score by two lengths.

Fowler admitted to being "heartbroken" to be beaten, but is trying to take positives out of the defeat.

"I was heartbroken. All credit to the winner, but I'm not going to pretend I wasn't gutted because I thought we had it," she added.

"I went to Kelso with a lot of confidence and tried the big double. Obviously it hasn't worked, but he ran super and the positive is if we do go to Cheltenham, we don't have to carry a 5lb penalty.

"The negative is he had a long journey and back and has this overreach to deal with, but having said that, if it's a conclusive go-ahead with that and I'm happy, I don't think that will stand in his way.

"He's a very lightly-raced and fresh horse this season and travels well, so given his form you'd like to think he has a bit of a chance."

Fowler confirmed 3lb claimer Kieran Buckley will keep the ride should Colonel Mustard line up in the Cotswolds on Friday week.

She said: "Kieran will take 3lb off his back. He knows the horse and that would look the sensible thing to do, definitely.

"He knows Cheltenham and has ridden a winner there before, so that all helps too."

