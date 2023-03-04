The Big Bite digs deep to secure Greatwood Gold

The Big Bite rolled back the years to edge his way to BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase glory at Newbury.
Third in the race behind Umbrigado in 2021, he was without a victory since his debut for trainer Henry Oliver in November 2020 and was sent off the 12-1 outsider in first-time cheekpieces for a contest which delivered a thrilling finish.
The new headgear seemed to spark some life into the 10-year-old who moved up to challenge long-time leader Gemirande as the field exited the back straight.
A good jump at the third last saw the veteran move to the front and it briefly looked like Jonathan Burke was going to quickly sail clear of the field.
But Gemirande proved a tough nut to crack and Venetia Williams' game seven-year-old was giving The Big Bite plenty to think about all the way up the Newbury home straight - still only a head in arrears as the pair flashed past the winning post.
The victory brought up a half-century of winners for the successful rider Burke, who can look forward to partnering the likes of Love Envoi and Queens Gamble at the Cheltenham Festival later this month.