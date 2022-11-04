Pied Piper the highlight of Gordon Elliott four-timer

Routine wins for odds-on favourites Pied Piper, Mighty Potter, and American Mike, all ridden by Jack Kennedy, formed part of a four-timer for Gordon Elliott in Down Royal.

The Cullentra operation always targets this two-day meeting and, on the eve of the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase, recent Cheltenham scorer Pied Piper delivered, at very prohibitive odds, in the Grade Two WKD Hurdle.

In the anticipated absence of stablemate Fil Dor, Pied Piper was sent off at 1-8, dictated the pace, and, shaken-up on the run-in, extended to see-off David Garrick by three and a quarter lengths.

“It’s never ideal having to make it, but I told Jack to use his head and he did,” said Elliott. “Jack said he would have done more in a piece of work at home. He doesn’t like being in front, was pricking his ears and looking around. But it’s a case of getting the job done.

“It’s good prize-money and it’s important to support these races. He’s had two quick runs and, although he’s in the Morgiana, I’d say we’ll leave him until Christmas. He doesn’t have a Grade One penalty, which gives us plenty of options.”

Mighty Potter, a dual Grade One winner over hurdles, provided the last leg of the Elliott four-timer when making all, at odds of 2-5, in the beginners' chase.

Apparently idling in front, he beat stablemate Mars Harper readily, prompting Kennedy to say: “His jumping is very good — he’s well able to do it, but took his eye off a couple of fences.”

Elliott added: “Jack said he lost concentration at one or two. He’d be a totally different horse with a lead. It wasn’t ideal, but he never came out of second gear. I’m thinking about the Drinmore (at Fairyhouse, on December 4) for him now.”

Earlier, Cheltenham Bumper runner-up American Mike started his hurdling career with a convincing win over three-time bumper winner Letsbeclearaboutit in the Irish Stallion Farms' Maiden Hurdle.

“Jack said he was a bit novicey and that he took a good blow, so he should come on for the run,” said Elliott of the 1-6 favourite. “He’ll head to Navan next, for a two-and-half-mile novice (the Grade Three Monksfield on November 27 or the Grade Two on December 18).”

The other Elliot winner was the Davy Russell-ridden Jungle Prose, who defied a 12lb hike for a recent Thurles win, in the Lough Construction Ltd Handicap Hurdle.

Adrian Heskin was a happy man after winning the Grade Three Feathard Lady Mares' Novice Hurdle on 18-1 shot Magical Zoe.

The four-year-old Shantou filly swooped late to deny Nikini on her second start for Henry de Bromhead.

Heskin said: “That was a fair performance — she’s still relatively green. She won on the bridle in Wexford and should learn plenty from today. I rode her in a recent schooling hurdle in Tipperary. Henry wasn’t overly impressed. But he had her pin-perfect for today. She’s a nice prospect.”

Stuart Crawford recorded a fine double at his local track, denying Cullentra House further success, most notably in the bumper when the penalised Carnfunnock, confidently handled by the trainer’s brother Ben, turned over Elliott’s 1-3 shot Better Days Ahead by a length and a quarter.

Crawford said: “The plan was always to go hurdling but, the way this race cut up, we had to go and run. He has his schooling done and I’d imagine we’ll go hurdling with him now.”

Earlier, his Now Where Or When, well-ridden by Sam Ewing, survived an early blunder to take the Start Your Free Trial At racingtv.com Handicap Chase at the expense of the Elliott-trained The Greek.