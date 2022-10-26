Curragh report: Nightcliff win edges Billy Lee in front of Colin Keane 

The only horse trained in Clarina, County Limerick by David Geary, Nightcliff struck in the final meeting of the season at the Curragh
Curragh report: Nightcliff win edges Billy Lee in front of Colin Keane 

LEE IN FULL FLOW: Nightcliff and Billy Lee, right, win the Irish Stallion Farms' EBF Fillies' Maiden from Azazat, centre, and Starry Eyed, left.  Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 18:52
John Ryan

Billy Lee edged ahead of Colin Keane (89-88) in the title race when partnering Nightcliff, the only horse trained in Clarina, County Limerick by David Geary, to victory in the opening Irish Stallion Farms' EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies' Maiden at the final meeting of the season at the Curragh.

Having her third run, and her first since finishing fourth to Never Ending Story in a Curragh maiden on Derby weekend in June, the Territories filly challenged late to get the better of Dermot Weld’s debutante Azazat by a half-length, with favourite Starry Eyed back in third.

“I was very concerned about the heavy ground,” admitted Geary, “but the fresh strip of ground persuaded us to come. I was surprised she handled it so well.” 

Reappearing after a creditable fourth over the minimum trip here on Sunday, the Willie McCreery-trained Downforce registered the eighth win of his career when landing the Bet Builder At Novibet Handicap. The 10-year-old made most of the running for Nathan Crosse before being headed and battling back to edge it by a nose over Secret Magician.

“Credit to Nathan,” declared McCreery. “He told us to leave the blinkers off and it worked. He’s a lovable old devil and I loved the way he battled back in the last 50 yards. He leads the two-year-olds at home and will be leading Insinuendo until she heads off for Bahrain. He might run again, in the 0-95 five-furlong handicap in Naas on Sunday week and, hopefully, he’ll be leading hr two-year-olds again in the spring.” 

The beautifully-bred Ballydoyle filly Champagne got off the mark, at the sixth attempt, when turning over 5-6 favourite River Rain in the Big Picture Communications Fillies Maiden, a mile-and-a-quarter affair which turned into a real slog.

Ridden by Seamus Heffernan, the full-sister to three-time Group 1 winner Found, dug deep in the closing stages to score by three and three-quarter lengths, prompting Aidan O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong to comment: “She has an unbelievable pedigree, so it’s great to get a bracket for her— we thought she’d win her maiden before now.” 

Heffernan added: “She went a bit weak after a good run in soft ground in Galway. This probably wasn’t a great maiden, but she hit the line well.” 

Outsider of the five runners, the Jim Bolger-trained Trachonitis (10-1) came from last to first on his handicap debut to outpoint favourite and top-weight Immutable by a half-length in the Novibet Nursery.

Winning rider Kevin Manning said: "It was his first handicap, after a few good runs in maidens, particularly at Leopardstown. He’s a big strong horse and stayed going to the line. Hopefully, he’ll keep improving.” 

Bolger went close to a double when top-weight Soilse (4-1 favourite), ridden by Kyanna Van Buuren,  made a lot of the running in the Bet Responsibly At Novibet Handicap before being worn down late and beaten a length and a half by 25-1 shot Breezy Zoff, ridden for Gavin Cromwell by Gary Carroll.

On her first day back after an eight-day whip ban incurred at Bellewstown, Siobhan Rutledge produced Ross O’Sullivan’s Mr Rango with a well-timed run to land the (47-70) Play Novileague At Novibet Handicap at the expense of long-time leader Lucky Queen and the flattering Chazzesmee, the rider’s first winner at the Curragh.

Another shock came in the Extra Place Races At Novibet Handicap, over a gruelling mile and six furlongs, as the Daniel King-ridden 25-1 shot Joupe struck for owner-trainer Peter Lawlor from Donard, County Wicklow, pipping Advantage Point and Billy Lee, on the nod, by a short-head.

And the Joseph O’Brien-trained 4-6 favourite Global Equity, ridden by Mark McDonagh, won the finale, the Horseware Student Derby, beating Winnie Woodnut.

