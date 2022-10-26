Curragh report: Nightcliff win edges Billy Lee in front of Colin Keane 

Billy Lee edged ahead of Colin Keane (89-88) in the title race when partnering Nightcliff, the only horse trained in Clarina, County Limerick by David Geary, to victory in the opening Irish Stallion Farms' EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies' Maiden at the final meeting of the season at the Curragh.

Having her third run, and her first since finishing fourth to Never Ending Story in a Curragh maiden on Derby weekend in June, the Territories filly challenged late to get the better of Dermot Weld’s debutante Azazat by a half-length, with favourite Starry Eyed back in third.

“I was very concerned about the heavy ground,” admitted Geary, “but the fresh strip of ground persuaded us to come. I was surprised she handled it so well.”

Reappearing after a creditable fourth over the minimum trip here on Sunday, the Willie McCreery-trained Downforce registered the eighth win of his career when landing the Bet Builder At Novibet Handicap. The 10-year-old made most of the running for Nathan Crosse before being headed and battling back to edge it by a nose over Secret Magician.

“Credit to Nathan,” declared McCreery. “He told us to leave the blinkers off and it worked. He’s a lovable old devil and I loved the way he battled back in the last 50 yards. He leads the two-year-olds at home and will be leading Insinuendo until she heads off for Bahrain. He might run again, in the 0-95 five-furlong handicap in Naas on Sunday week and, hopefully, he’ll be leading hr two-year-olds again in the spring.”

The beautifully-bred Ballydoyle filly Champagne got off the mark, at the sixth attempt, when turning over 5-6 favourite River Rain in the Big Picture Communications Fillies Maiden, a mile-and-a-quarter affair which turned into a real slog.

Ridden by Seamus Heffernan, the full-sister to three-time Group 1 winner Found, dug deep in the closing stages to score by three and three-quarter lengths, prompting Aidan O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong to comment: “She has an unbelievable pedigree, so it’s great to get a bracket for her— we thought she’d win her maiden before now.”

Heffernan added: “She went a bit weak after a good run in soft ground in Galway. This probably wasn’t a great maiden, but she hit the line well.”

Outsider of the five runners, the Jim Bolger-trained Trachonitis (10-1) came from last to first on his handicap debut to outpoint favourite and top-weight Immutable by a half-length in the Novibet Nursery.

Winning rider Kevin Manning said: "It was his first handicap, after a few good runs in maidens, particularly at Leopardstown. He’s a big strong horse and stayed going to the line. Hopefully, he’ll keep improving.”

Bolger went close to a double when top-weight Soilse (4-1 favourite), ridden by Kyanna Van Buuren, made a lot of the running in the Bet Responsibly At Novibet Handicap before being worn down late and beaten a length and a half by 25-1 shot Breezy Zoff, ridden for Gavin Cromwell by Gary Carroll.

On her first day back after an eight-day whip ban incurred at Bellewstown, Siobhan Rutledge produced Ross O’Sullivan’s Mr Rango with a well-timed run to land the (47-70) Play Novileague At Novibet Handicap at the expense of long-time leader Lucky Queen and the flattering Chazzesmee, the rider’s first winner at the Curragh.

Another shock came in the Extra Place Races At Novibet Handicap, over a gruelling mile and six furlongs, as the Daniel King-ridden 25-1 shot Joupe struck for owner-trainer Peter Lawlor from Donard, County Wicklow, pipping Advantage Point and Billy Lee, on the nod, by a short-head.

And the Joseph O’Brien-trained 4-6 favourite Global Equity, ridden by Mark McDonagh, won the finale, the Horseware Student Derby, beating Winnie Woodnut.