Double delight for Seán Flanagan and Darragh O’Keeffe at Tramore

Seán Flanagan and Darragh O’Keeffe were the jockeys in the ascendancy on Thursday’s card in Tramore, both recording a double. Flanagan put his two on the sheet early, starting in the tramoreraces.ie Maiden Hurdle aboard the Liz Doyle-trained First Dare.

This was a triumph for Flanagan’s quality as his mount was very keen over the first two, but the rider managed to keep on a lid on him thereafter before delivering him with a late rush to snatch victory in the final strides.

Flanagan completed his near 44-1 double when Kilbunny Pontic took the Irish Stallion Farms' EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. David O’Brien’s mare dead-heated with Royal Romeo in a Fairyhouse bumper at the backend of last year and took just three goes to make her mark over timber.

While this was never comfortable, and she looked in trouble at a couple of points during the race, she was going forward and upsides newcomer Which Robin when that one crashed out at the final flight. That left the 13-8 favourite, who was turning out just five days after finishing runner-up in a Fairyhouse maiden, to race home in front of recent bumper winner Champagnesocialist.

John Flavin had two leading fancies in the Ardmore Handicap Hurdle, and it was Doyouthinkso who gave the local trainer reason to cheer, and provided the first leg of O’Keeffe’s near 57-1 brace. Mater Matuta attempted to make all but the eventual winner picked up strongly in the closing stages to get on top with something to spare.

For his double, O’Keeffe teamed up with the Tom Gibney-trained Majavango to take the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase. The winner’s two previous efforts over fences worked out well and he deserved this breakthrough. The well-backed Speed Gang travelled strongly for much of the trip but was just beginning to feel the pinch before he crashed out at the second-last fence. That left Majavango to coast over the last and on to a wide-margin victory.

Philip Rothwell saddled the first two home in the Tramore Racecourse On Instagram Handicap Hurdle and a photo was required to show Game And Glory, ridden by Jack Foley, prevailed at the expense of Siberian Star and James O’Sullivan. Both travelled well from off the pace, but the winner made the first move and it reaped reward as she did just enough to fend off her stablemate.

Rothwell said: “It was a great result. Game And Glory was placed in a few bumpers and maiden hurdles last year, but she was always just struggling in handicaps, always finding one or two a little bit too good for her. Her run in Clonmel the last day was quite good, but she didn’t really come down the hill, so we just said to Jack that we might commit a little bit earlier today. She got a super ride.”

James O’Sullivan gained quick compensation by taking the Pickardstown Handicap Chase aboard the in-form Where’s Bunny. Noel Dooly’s mare won a mares’ handicap hurdle just a fortnight ago at Clonmel and was just as impressive on her return to chasing. A winner over fences in June at Wexford, on this occasion she travelled strongly behind the pace and picked up well to see off Dreamsaremadeofthis.

Willie Mullins saddled just one runner at the meeting and made it count with newcomer Tina Meehan, who ran out an easy winner of the finale, the Copper Coast Ladies’ Bumper. The five-year-old travelled keenly in the hands of Jody Townend but easily moved upsides long-time leader Inion Tiogair on the final circuit and pulled away in the closing stages to win by a wide margin.