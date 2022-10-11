HRI announce major shake-up to pre-Christmas National Hunt calendar

A major enhancement to the pre-Christmas National Hunt calendar will take place next year after Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) published their fixture list for 2023.

While the overall number of fixtures next year will stay at 390, Navan (November 18 and 19) and Punchestown (November 25 and 26) will host high-class weekends of racing ahead of the traditional Winter Festival at Fairyhouse on the first weekend of December.

Navan’s fixture will see the For Auction, Lismullen, and Monksfield hurdles and the Fortria Chase and Troytown Handicap Chase run over two successive days.

The Grade One Morgiana Hurdle and the Grade One John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase will now be held on the same weekend at Punchestown on November 25 and 26, bringing the John Durkan Memorial Chase forward from its traditional early December date.

“The 2023 fixture list sees a significant development of the National Hunt schedule in November with a series of two-day feature meetings now being created for both race programming and promotional benefits,” Jason Morris, the HRI’s director of racing and strategic projects, said.

“The very popular Down Royal NH Festival at the start of the month will be followed by two-day meetings at Navan and Punchestown, leading into the hugely successful Fairyhouse Winter Festival in early December.

“There was widespread industry consultation and support for these changes, which will produce a series of high-profile, top-quality meetings at the start of the core jumps season.”

As was the case this year, the number of blank Sundays will be retained at six, on March 19, April 23, June 25, July 16, July 30, and October 8.

In a positive move, the number of Saturdays with clashing afternoon Irish race meetings has been reduced to nine in 2023, from 15 in 2022.

The fixture list for 2023 contains 387 meetings at this stage with three ‘floating fixtures’ being kept in reserve to be inserted at short notice by the fixtures committee of HRI at a time when demand for opportunities to run is at a high.

There will also be a different look to the conclusion of the 2023 Flat Turf season with a new two-day fixture being introduced at Naas on the weekend of October 14 and 15 and a two-day all-Flat fixture at Leopardstown on the following weekend. The season will end at the Curragh on Sunday, November 5, while the Flat Turf season also begins at the Curragh, on Saturday, March 25.