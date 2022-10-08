Irish tips: Brides Hill can maintain family honour

Two meetings Saturday afternoon, and Brides Hill will take a great deal of beating in the Return Of The Jumps Mares’ Beginners’ Chase which gets Fairyhouse’s National Hunt card underway.

Winner of a competitive handicap hurdle off a mark of 121 at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, she pulled up at the Dublin Racing Festival but bounced back to form with a fine third behind Party Central in a mares’ Listed hurdle at the Punchestown festival. She ended last season with a mark of 137 over hurdles and that sets the standard amongst today’s rivals.

Just a five-year-old with plenty of potential for further improvement, she is related to two winners over fences and with a decent round of jumping today she can bring up the family hat-trick.

Happy D’ex has a fitness advantage, having run — and won — twice over hurdles since August. The bare form suggests improvement is required, but she must be respected, as must Broomfield Hall, who finished last season with two wins over hurdles, the latter in a fiercely competitive handicap at the Punchestown festival.

Noel Meade, who took Tuesday’s bumper in Galway with the well-backed and potentially very smart Affordable Fury, can take the afternoon’s concluding race with Nucky Johnson. While well beaten into third place behind Absolute Notions and Miss Agusta in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown festival, it was a promising start for the four-year-old. Today’s race looks far less competitive and with the stable in good form, he can use the opportunity to get off the mark.

At The Curragh, Harsh can get punters off to a winning start by taking the Mongey Communications Irish EBF Maiden. Joseph O’Brien’s colt made his debut last month in Galway and ran a fine race to take fourth place behind Alexandroupolis, form which has since been boosted by runner-up Espionage winning next time out.

The selection was slow to find stride but made significant late progress and looks just the type to appreciate this longer trip. There are some interesting newcomers in the field, not least North Dorset, but Harsh ought to be hard to beat if making natural improvement from that debut experience.

Be Happy will take a deal of beating in the Group 3 Staffordstown Stud Stakes. Aidan O’Brien’s filly made her debut last month in Cork and ran out an impressive winner despite showing plenty of signs of greenness.

That was on more testing ground than she will encounter here but the form received a nice boost when runner-up Foniska ran away with a decent maiden on Thursday at Thurles, and when third-placed Speirling Beag, who re-opposes, won her maiden next time out, at Gowran. Be Happy ought to be much more clued in this time and can take the step up in grade in her stride.

Gozen did nothing wrong when winning on debut and is respected, but Perfect Portrait may provide the biggest danger. While the latter is still a maiden, she caught the eye on her only outing to date. Well backed in what looked to be a decent race, she was slow into stride and always on the backfoot thereafter. However, she made significant late progress to take third place and could be considered unlucky.

Stablemate Lumiere Rock, who re-opposes, finished one place in front of her but had the benefit of a previous run. Perfect Portrait is likely to take a big step forward and can give the selection most to think about.

CURRAGH

Selections

1:25 Harsh (NB)

2:00 Be Happy

2:35 Pretty Rebel

3:10 Is That Love

3:45 Como Park

4:20 Firstman

4:55 Loingseoir

5:30 Shabaaby

Next best

1:25 North Dorset

2:00 Perfect Portrait

2:35 My Eyes Adore You

3:10 Jon Riggens

3:45 Autumn Evening

4:20 Beautiful Chaos

4:55 Redstone Well

5:30 Princess Sela

FAIRYHOUSE

Selections

2:10 Brides Hill (Nap)

2:45 Grand Roi

3:20 Important Message

3:55 Kilbunny Pontic

4:30 Tom McGreevy

5:05 Hard Target

5:40 Nucky Johnson

Next best

2:10 Happy D’ex

2:45 Palace Rock

3:20 Nobody Home

3:55 Time To Rocco

4:30 Doyenna

5:05 Berliet Express

5:40 Rathnaleen Zoey