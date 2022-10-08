Talking Horses: Nostrum can land Dewhurst spoils for Michael Stoute

Had injury not denied Desert Crown the opportunity to build on his impressive Derby triumph, Michael Stoute might well have added a second Arc triumph to his remarkable CV in Paris last weekend.

That wasn’t to be but, six days on, the veteran trainer has a great chance of doubling his Dewhurst Stakes haul courtesy of the hugely exciting Nostrum.

Giving his sustained brilliance as a trainer over the last five decades, it’s somewhat surprising that Stoute hasn’t won the Newmarket Group 1 since Ajdal landed the spoils in 1986.

However, Nostrum looks to have the talent to end that 36-year wait. Victorious at Sandown on debut, the Kingman colt built on that fine effort when landing a Group 3 over today’s course and distance last time out.

The fact that most recent success was only 16 days ago is a slight concern but Nostrum wouldn’t be making such a swift return to action if his master handler harboured doubts about his readiness to be pitched back into battle.

In Champagne Stakes winner Chaldean, the unbeaten Naval Power, and Ballydoyle contender Aesop’s Fables, Nostrum faces three smart rivals but he looks a seriously talented prospect and he may well be able to rise to his biggest challenge yet.

The big betting race of Saturday is the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch, with a field of 22 runners set to tackle the marathon trip of two and a quarter miles.

A case could be made for several, most obviously Nicky Henderson’s Ahorsewithnoname and Irish raider Run For Oscar, trained by Charles Byrnes. However, both have been well found in the market and are plenty short at this stage.

At a decent each-way price, Zoffee makes greater appeal.

Formerly trained over jumps by Philip Hobbs, Zoffee has excelled since joining the Hugo Palmer team, winning two of his first three starts this season. His second win came in the Northumberland Plate consolation race so a big field-handicap obviously doesn’t faze him and he clearly doesn’t lack in the stamina department.

He hasn’t won since that Newcastle success but he was perhaps a shade unlucky when third at York last time out having been denied a clear run at a crucial stage.

Granted better fortune this time, he could hit the frame in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Elsewhere at Newmarket, the Charlie Appleby-trained Flying Honours is hard to oppose in the Group 3 Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes while shock Chesman Stakes winner Holloway Boy can land the Emirates Autumn Stakes, the other Group 3 on the card.

Should he do, it’ll be a positive sign for Nostrum's Dewhurst prospects as it was Holloway Boy who gave the Juddmonte horse most to do last time out.

Newmarket selections

1.50: Flying Honours

2.25: Holloway Boy (NB)

3.00: Nostrum (Nap)

3.40: Zoffee (Each-way)