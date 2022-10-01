Irish weekend tips: Sun Kissed can do the business for Ger Lyons in Killarney

Two meetings Saturday and two more Sunday signal the start of an extremely busy month in Irish racing. A two-day meeting in Killarney begins Saturday with Flat racing and Star Kissed can give Newtown Anner Stud Farm another winner at the track by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ And Mares’ Maiden.

Unraced at two, Ger Lyons’ Sea The Stars filly made her debut in mid-August in Cork and found only Gulliver’s Travels too good. The winner boosted the form when following up in Dundalk, and the fourth, Zoffman, also did his bit when winning a maiden last weekend at The Curragh.

Star Kissed did plenty wrong in the Cork maiden and is undoubtedly talented enough to win a maiden. She has the 88-rated Hotter Than Hades to contend with but can prove up to the task.

In Gowran Park, the gowranpark.ie 3YO Maiden Hurdle gets the card underway and it provides a great opportunity for Cougar to get his jumping career off to a winning start.

When last seen, in a Curragh maiden, the then Aidan O’Brien-trained runner raced to a seven-length success. He has since joined Pádraig Roche but that run, which earned him a mark of 92, was just 97 days ago.

Quite busy during the early part of the Flat season, he doesn’t have too many questions to answer and if he can jump with reasonable fluency, he ought to prove far too good for his rivals. Charlie Luciano finished a fine second to Surac on his most recent start and can give the selection most to think about.

The feature on the card is the Grade Two PWC Champion Chase and Easy Game, who won the race in 2020 and may well have followed up but for unshipping his rider three out here last year, can confirm recent form with stablemate Kemboy.

Last time out, in Listowel, he eased clear in the closing stages to see off Kemboy and is 1lb better off this time. The latter was having his first run of the season and is entitled to be better for the outing, but this two-and-a-half-mile trip favours Easy Game and he can bring his tally for the year to six wins from seven outings.

Another stablemate, Franco De Port, should not be dismissed lightly. He hasn’t run since finishing third in a Grade 1 in May at Auteuil but has won a Grade 1 on these shores and is worth noting in the market.

Sunday at Tipperary, Aidan O’Brien’s Covent Garden can get punters off to a winning start by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Well beaten on debut in a maiden won by stablemate Hiawatha, he didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running when runner-up to Mister Mister on his next outing. With that extra experience to count for plenty, the promising sort can make it third time lucky. Mount King, from the Joseph O’Brien yard, can give him most to think about.

Willie Mullins has two leading candidates in the Grade Three Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel Novice Hurdle and Champ Kiely is just preferred to Hubrisko. The form of the maiden hurdle he won at the Galway festival has since been boosted by the second and third, and as he was a wide-margin winner that day, it is fair to say he looks well above average.

This is a nice step up in class, but he looks to be a strong galloper and good jumper, and can see off Hubrisko, who also shed his maiden status at Galway, albeit at the September meeting, having finished runner-up to Merlin Giant in a maiden hurdle at the summer festival. He looked to be an improved performer last time and is not one to take lightly.

In Killarney, Desertmore House can complete his hat-trick over hurdles by taking the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Rated Novice Hurdle. Martin Brassil’s horse is conceding weight to all his rivals but remains capable of better than his current rating of 122. A strong stayer, the point-to-point winner should appreciate the step up in trip and can prove too strong for Run For Pat and Champella.