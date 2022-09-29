Irish tips: Pure Circle can strike for Joseph O'Brien in Bellewstown

On the jumps front, Game And Glory has leading claims in the Clonmel Mares’ Handicap Hurdle
Having not run since winning at Down Royal in July, Hazy Mehmory could be vulnerable to Magellan Strait at Bellewstown on Thursday.  Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

Two meetings Thursday afternoon, the Flat being in Bellewstown and the National Hunt action in Powerstown Park, Clonmel. In the Co Meath venue, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Pure Circle can take the opening race, the Tara Stud Nursery.

Well beaten in decent maidens on her first two starts, most recently she contested a fillies’ maiden at Punchestown and caught the eye finishing in midfield. Away well but soon settled near the rear of the midfield, she was never competitive but stayed on to good effect without being asked a serious question.

An initial mark of 70 represents that form but, with plenty more expected, she can make her first foray into handicap company a winning one.

Miss Langmore is an interesting rival. She didn’t look entirely straightforward when making her nursery debut earlier this month but there were distinct signs of ability. It is no surprise to see her wearing cheekpieces this time and if they work, she could go well at a big price.

While only four will go to post for the Kilsaran Race, it is a fascinating contest. Hazy Mehmory was impressive when last seen but that was 69 days ago and over a shorter trip. If she stays Thursday’s distance, she could have too much pace for Magellan Strait, but connections of the latter are sure to be alive to that threat and will do what they can to make this a stamina test.

The Australia gelding was somewhat outpaced over a similar trip at Roscommon last time, but he stayed on strongly in the closing stages to finish runner-up to Dancila. If able to dictate, which he should be, he can take the sting out Hazy Mehmory’s finishing effort.

Six hurdles and a bumper fill the afternoon’s programme in Clonmel where Game And Glory has leading claims in the Clonmel Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. Last time out, the six-year-old mare held every chance in the closing stages but was somewhat green under pressure and ultimately faded to finish fourth.

Nevertheless, that was a step up on her previous effort and another small step in the right direction should ensure a bold showing. The drop back to two and a half miles, from three, should also help, and she is preferred to top weight Monishter Are Mwee, a course winner who is potentially better than this class but who is having her first run in more than six months.

BELLEWSTOWN 

Selections 

1:30 Pure Circle (nap) 

2:05 Native Queen 

2:40 Millyupdahilly 

3:15 Princess Rajj 

3:50 Aloysius Lilius 

4:25 Magellan Strait (NB) 

5:00 Joven De Corazon 

5:35 Firstman 

Next best 

1:30 Miss Langmore 

2:05 Vadiana 

2:40 Wished 

3:15 My Minervina 

3:50 My Joker 

4:25 Hazy Mehmory 

5:00 Wajaaha 

5:35 Intend 

CLONMEL

1:15 Politicise 

1:50 Game And Glory 

2:25 Musical Melody 

3:00 Light Parade 

3:35 The Moon Sea’s Me 

4:10 Rule Of June 

4:45 Leitrim Park 

Next best 

1:15 Gaius 

1:50 Monishter Are Mwee 

2:25 Eddies Pride 

3:00 Hard Target 

3:35 The Folkes Tiara 

4:10 Cast Iron 

4:45 Lady Of The Vale

