Cork report: Statement success for Dylan Browne McMonagle

Under a well-judged, front-running ride from champion apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Statement landed the Listed Navigation Stakes on softening ground at Cork’s final Flat meeting of the season.

Formerly trained by Martyn Meade and Kevin Ryan and having only her second start for O’Brien, the Lawman filly dictated the pace, slipped the field at a crucial stage before holding the late surge of Monaasib by a neck, with Georgeville two lengths back in third.

The win gave the young Donegal rider the first leg of a double, completed on the Pat Martin-trained mare Indiana Grey in a division of the 47-65 one-mile handicap, bringing his seasonal tally to 38.

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell said: “Dylan felt the last day (in the Matron at Leopardstown) that she’d stay a mile and a quarter, so he was keen to make plenty of use of her over a mile today. He stacked them up and then stretched from early in the straight.

“She won nicely and will definitely go further. Her English form was good. She’s going the right way and there’s more improvement in her.”

The winning rider added: “They went slow in Leopardstown and she was caught for speed, so I wasn’t going to let that happen again. I knew she’d stay and like the ground, so I was positive on her. She should improve again and will have no trouble with a mile and a quarter.”

Busy at Goffs where he sells a Kodiac filly at today’s Orby Sale, John Grogan struck with home-bred colt Mount Ruapheu, the only horse he has in training, making it seventh time lucky in the five-furlong two-year-old maiden, emulating his dam Katia who her maiden over this course and distance back in 2009.

Ridden by Andy Slattery, the 13-8 favourite made all and won readily from Maggie McGrath, prompting his rider to state: “It was a good opportunity for him and he took advantage of it. He’s still plenty raw and should make a nice three-year-old.”

Former champion jockey in his native Brazil (where he rode 425 winners) and for many years involved in the breeze-up business from his County Tipperary base, Cristiano Martins tasted success on only his second ride in Ireland when The Cola Brasil, trained by Michael Browne, pipped Dragons Call in the six-furlong Mallow Handicap.

“He was jarred after Gowran and today’s trip was a bit short, but he likes that soft ground,” Browne said.

A half-sister to Epsom Derby victor Authorized, the Ken Condon-trained Accomplished (4-6 favourite) earned valuable black type when outpointing Tango Flare in the seven-furlong Fermoy Maiden, a 79th winner of the season for Billy Lee, leaving one ahead of Colin Keane in the title race.

“She has a lovely pedigree and has been improving away and sharpening up with every run,” said Lee. “This was a great opportunity for her. She’s a little bit funny and was only doing enough.”

Chris Hayes followed up Monday's four-timer in Down Royal when partnering Giladah, owned and trained by Dermot Weld, to a short-head victory over Band Width in the Follow Us On Social Media Handicap.

The tough daughter of Muhaarar and Epsom Oaks runner-up Tarfasha was recording her third win from her last four starts.

Castlecomer-based Pat Murphy had a day to remember, saddling a 57.5/1 double with Craft Irish, a 21st winner of the season for apprentice Jake Coen, and the Luke McAteer-ridden Lucky Queen.

Craft Irish was described by her trainer as “a little bit undependable” following her narrow victory over Princess Sela in the six-furlong Irish Stallion Farms Fillies & Mares Handicap.

And Lucky Queen dug deep for McAteer in the finale, the second division of the 47-65 mile handicap, to hold the late challenge of favourite Miracles In May by a half-length in a blanket finish.