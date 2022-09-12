Willie Mullins and Gigginstown Stud reunite after six-year split

Trainer Willie Mullins and the Michael O'Leary-owned Gigginstown House Stud have reunited, after splitting ties six years ago.

A small team of horses will be sent to Closutton for the upcoming jumps season, according to Eddie O'Leary, the racing manager at Gigginstown.

"It's a long road that doesn't turn!" Eddie O'Leary - brother of Michael - told Racing Post earlier on Monday.

"We've always been very, very friendly with Willie and that never changed over the last few years. We're thrilled to have a couple of horses back with him. Shanbally Kid will be one of them and there are a few others as well, including two stores from the Derby and Land Rover sales."

"You'd have to be impressed by what Shanbally Kid did at Clonmel. He looked very, very good there. He powered through the race and, if you forget his first run at Thurles when he might not have been right, you would like to think he could be a very nice horse."

In a dispute over training fees, Gigginstown removed all of their horses from the Mullins yard six years ago this month.