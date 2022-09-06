Galway report: Yaxeni powers to emphatic win under masterful Keane

Under a masterful front-running ride by Colin Keane, Yaxeni powered to a clear-cut victory in the Listed Ardilaun Hotel Oystrer Stakes in Galway.

The Ger Lyons-trained mare dictated the pace, had her rivals in trouble as Keane upped the anti on the climb out of the dip, and she stretched clear to beat Azallya by four lengths, with British challenger Thanks Monica a close third.

“She has the heart of a lion in that ground,” declared Shane Lyons after the five-year-old’s second Listed win. “It was either here or the weekend for her and the ground swayed us.

“We love her to bits and the plan has always been for an autumn campaign, with the Group 1 Fillies & Mares in Ascot the main aim. And she’s also in the Irish Cesarewitch.”

The Dermot Weld-trained Keep In Touch justified 13-8 favouritism in the two-year-old fillies maiden, Chris Hayes kicking for home on the turn into the straight before holding the Joseph O’Brien pair Lumiere Rock and Perfect Portrait.

“She knew her job, but the ground is as slow as she’d like and she tiring a bit going to the line,” Weld said. “We’ll look for black type for her now.”

Weld and Hayes completed a double when once-raced seasonal debutante Sidiriya (9-1) landed the concluding fillies maiden at the expense of favourite River Rain.

Aidan O’Brien won the one-mile two-year-old maiden for the ninth time in 12 years when the Wayne Lordan-ridden Camelot colt Alexandroupolis beat stable-companion and fellow 17-2 shot Espionage.

Having tracked the leaders on the inner, the winner was caught on heels turning for home, but quickened well through a gap to take command inside the final furlong and score by almost two lengths, prompting stable representative Chris Armstrong to comment: “He’s been showing a bit at home and Aidan always liked bringing a nice two-year-old to Galway. I’m sure he’ll step into stakes company next (holds some big entries) and he looks a nice middle-distance prospect for next year.”

Johnny Murtagh has no immediate plans for Maristella following her ultimately convincing handicap debut success, under stable jockey Ben Coen, in the James P Cunningham Electrical Handicap.

The Ballylinch Stud-owned tackled front-running Higher Kingdom turning for home and, having shown signs of inexperience, forged clear late to triumph by two and a half lengths.

Coen said: “She was a little slow away but I got a nice pitch. She was a little bit green when she challenged, but then lengthened away. She handled the ground well and should improve.”

Involved with plenty of good horses over the years, Laura Hourigan savoured her first training success when Pimstrel, relishing the soft ground, made all under Mark Enright to win the Galway Handicap.