Irish tips: Sheishybrid should prove tough to beat at Down Royal

Rotten Row can do the business for Tony Mullins in Kilbeggan's final meeting of 2022
Sheishybrid won at Cork last month and the Noel Meade-trained filly may be able to strike in Down Royal today. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 07:15
John Ryan

The Noel Meade-trained Sheishybrid might prove tough to beat in the marathon Grant Thornton Ulster Cesarewitch in Down Royal.

The four-year-old Mastercraftsman filly recorded her only Flat success (from 13 tries) at this venue in June of last year, has been in rude health in recent weeks and, with Colin Keane in the saddle, has rock-solid claims given the step up in trip unlikely to hinder her.

Sheishybrid ran three times in August, opening her hurdling account, at the second attempt, when making all in a Cork maiden and, last time, making a successful handicap debut when landing a valuable four-year-old event in Ballinrobe, scoring impressively, off a mark of 105, at the expense of Faron.

Between those hurdling outings, the Rockmore Partnership’s filly contested a two-mile handicap in Tramore and separated the Willie Mullins-trained pair Gibraltar and Dark Voyager.

She went up 2lb for that run but should be on the premises in this ultra-competitive handicap.

Earlier, Willie McCreery’s Ocean Jewel, a Sioux Nation half-sister to Classic winner Mother Earth, makes plenty of appeal in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies Maiden.

Billy Lee’s mount ran with promise on debut at the Curragh, finishing sixth to Daamberdiplomat in a maiden from which Navan winner Sioux Spirit emerged.

With normal improvement and dropping back to the minimum trip, Ocean Jewel should take plenty of beating.

McCreery might also provide more ammunition for Lee’s title bid with Sceolan, a 71-rated filly who has obvious claims in the five-furlong maiden.

We also have jumps action in Kilbeggan, the midland track’s final meeting of 2022. And the Tony Mullins-trained Rotten Row, successful at Tramore and over a longer trip at this track in recent weeks, will be fancied to complete a hat-trick in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

This Leading Light gelding has gone up a total of 11lb for his two wins, but might be open to further improvement.

And the David Christie-trained mare Menindee, a dour stayer who gained an overdue win at Ballinrobe last time, will relish the longer trip in the Celebrating Sean Daly Handicap Hurdle and should go close.

DOWN ROYAL 

Selections 

4.05 Ocean Jewel 

4.40 Sceolan 

5.10 Panic Alarm NB 

5.40 Approaching Bear 

6.10 Sheishybrid (Nap) 

6.40 Blackcastle Storm 

7.10 Firstman 

Next best 

4.05 Profitable Edge 

4.40 Gobi Star 

5.10 Semblance Of Order 

5.40 Fendi 

6.10 Dark Voyager 

6.40 Evergreen And Red 

7.10 Mr Coldstone 

KILBEGGAN 

Selections 

4.30 Music Of Tara 

5.00 Rotten Row 

5.30 Carrarea 

6.00 Menindee 

6.30 Mighty Meggsie 

7.00 We’llhavewan 

7.30 Grivei 

Next best 

4.30 Pats Choice 

5.00 Frontline Worker 

5.30 High City Roller 

6.00 Gibbet Hill 

6.30 Tom McGreevy 

7.00 Na Caith Tobac 

7.30 Moonovercloon

