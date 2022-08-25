Navan tips: Britzka can defy top weight in finale 

Although a 13-race maiden on the Flat, the Gordon Elliott-trained top weight Britzka might belatedly open his account on the level in the second division of the Racing Next At Navan On September 3rd Handicap in Navan.

The four-year-old Zoffany gelding is a three-time winner over hurdles and has proven himself to be in good fettle by landing a couple of handicaps in Perth in recent weeks, scoring off marks of 127 and 135, on the latter occasion outpointing Wolf Prince in a Class 2 event.

Today, Britzka will compete off a Flat mark of just 64, with Sam Ewing reducing his burden by 3lb And the gelding’s most recent Flat runs, when fourth to stable-companion Tronador in Bellewstown and eighth behind the progressive Unanswered in Killarney, give enough encouragement to suggest Elliott’s charge should be competitive here.

In the first division of this 47-65 handicap over a mile and six furlongs, the Pat Flynn-trained Walnut Beach, third to Barometer in Tramore last time, has solid claims, with Jake Coen in the saddle.

Today’s card features three juvenile events and Ger Lyons and Colin Keane might double-up with a couple of horses, gelded since their respective last starts, who have something to prove.

Beauty Crescent, placed on his first two starts, had to be withdrawn at the start when due to contest a maiden at the Curragh three weeks ago. In first-time blinkers, he bolted on the way to the start, and will carry those aids again today.

That’s an obvious worry but his form, a close second to Crispy Cat on debut in Cork and a third to Harry Time over this course and distance, entitles him to have every chance in the opening maiden, in which Aidan O’Brien’s 85-rated Congo River, bidding to bounce back from a poor effort in a Galway nursery, is the obvious threat.

Similarly, Midnight Toker, top weight in the Navan Racecourse Nursery and a flop in the maiden won by Wodao here in late May, must prove that run to be too bad to be true.

This fellow, whose earlier form included a third to Saturday’s Futurity winner Aesop’s Fables over this course and distance back in April, has been gelded since his last run and might be capable of getting off the mark, off a mark of 81.