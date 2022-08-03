Jacob jubilant after Homme D’un Soir win

Roscommon report

Daryl Jacob made a rare trip to Roscommon worthwhile when delivering a winner for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede on board the Stuart Crawford-trained chasing debutant Homme D’un Soir (7/4 favourite) in the opening J F Hanley Groundscare Beginners Chase.

Having tracked the leaders, the six-year-old challenged three out, edged ahead between the last two fences before drawing clear to beat 50/1 shot Brown Monday by nine lengths, prompting his trainer to comment: “We had him originally, before he went to Gordon’s and we always felt he was a nice prospect. He’s a good jumper, but opportunities for him will be limited, so we’ll probably have to travel with him.”

Jacob added, “He was well-tried over hurdles and the handicapper had his measure. But this was a nice start over fences — he was good and brave at the second last and put his head down and went forward for me. But he doesn’t do a whole lot in front.”

A last fence faller when set to open his account at Wexford last time, Follow The Crowd, trained for J P McManus by Aidan Howard, gained compensation when defying top-weight and justifying 7/2 favouritism, despite a last fence mistake, in the Connaughton Auctioneers Handicap Chase, getting the better of long-time leader Krujer’s Girl.

Winning rider Mark Walsh admitted, “He has loads of ability but is a bit of a monkey. He deserved to win one and everything went to plan today — the only scare was at the last, but he picked up and galloped to the line.”

In the other handicap chase, the Castlerea Handicap Chase, Brian McMahon’s 69-rated Four Country Roads (Sean O’Keeffe) belatedly opened his account under rules, at the 31st attempt, holding the late challenge of Crobally Boy by a head.

Rachael Blackmore built on her big-race victories on Gabbys Cross and Hallowed Star in Galway when guiding 2/1 favourite Rioga Choice, trained for John Lenihan by Henry de Bromhead, to a smooth, 17 lengths success in the Curraghboy Maiden Hurdle.

“The ground was a bit quick for her in Bellewstown and she preferred this slower surface,” said Blackmore. “She’s a lovely mare, progressing all the time and, hopefully, this is the start of a fruitful career.”

J J Slevin successfully deputised for Paul Townend (taking a break, having sustained a thumb injury in Galway on Sunday) on board the Philip Rothwell-trained Starzov, a clear-cut winner of the Railway Bar Maiden Hurdle and disclosed, “he started off in my father’s yard,” before adding, “he jumped and travelled well. He’s a decent, hardy horse and will make a grand chaser.”

Noel Meade and Bryan Cooper, successful with Sheishybrid in Cork on Monday, struck again when In Your Shadow (14/1), off the track for almost two years and set to resume his chasing career, outstayed Lily Light Foot in the Paul Byron Shoes Handicap Hurdle over three miles and a furlong.

And, once again, it was a case of “Willie’s in the bumper”, when newcomer Idol, a Jukebox Jury half-sister to Un Atout, delivered for the champion trainer and Jody Townend in the Brian Keenan Racecourse Bookmaker Flat Race.

In a slowly-run race, the even-money favourite had to work to see off John Ryan’s My Gaffer, another debutante, by two and three-quarter lengths.