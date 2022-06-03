Tuesday wins Oaks for Aidan O'Brien

A photo finish was required to divide the filly and the second-placed horse, Emily Upjohn
Tuesday, centre, gets the better of Emily Upjohn, left, to win a dramatic renewal of the Cazoo Oaks  at Epsom on Friday. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 17:00
Simon Milham

Tuesday was announced the winner of the Cazoo Oaks after a photo finish was required to divide the filly and the second-placed horse, Emily Upjohn.

The latter was the slowest out of the stalls and was left with significant amount of ground to make up, eventually narrowly failing to get the better of Aidan O'Brien's Tuesday, who held on to prevail by a short head at 13-2.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn was the runner-up as the 6-4 favourite and her stablemate Nashwa came home in third under Hollie Doyle.

