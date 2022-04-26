Fantastic four-timer leaves Gordon Elliott one win short of 2,000th career success

Punchestown may be the Willie Mullins show, but Gordon Elliott ensured that, at the very least, the opening credits would be delayed by recording a 21,293-1 four timer and, in the process, bringing himself to within one of a milestone 2000th career winner.

Party Central, with the Youghal connections of rider Davy Russell and breeders Frank Motherway and Kevin Curtin, set the ball rolling with a classy display in the Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Listed Hurdle.

A talented lady who doesn’t like to see too much daylight in her races, she was given a beautiful ride by Russell, who delayed his challenge as long as possible. Getting her into a pocket into the straight may be counterintuitive in many instances, but with this lady it was perfect planning.

When asked to move out and up, she jumped to the front at the final flight, went a few clear and then decided she had done enough. By that stage, the smart six-year-old had matters in hand, and comfortably held the renewed effort of long-time leader Instit.

“Davy said he was happy the whole way, but the one thing he didn’t want to do was get his head in front too soon,” explained Elliott. “The plan was to be upsides jumping the last, but as soon as she got to the front she pulled up. It’s a great start to the week, great for Noel and Valerie (Moran, owners) and it’s great for me.

“I’d say she’ll jump a fence next season. We haven’t discussed it yet, but I don’t see why she won’t jump a fence. She’s a nice mare, but I’d say the ground is the key to her. She just doesn’t like the depths-of-winter ground.”

Next up was the Grade One Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle and Mighty Potter left behind his disappointing Cheltenham run with a polished display under Jack Kennedy. Moving and jumping with a fluency which was not in evidence in the Cotswolds, he moved up to lead three out, went clear down to the last, and raced home a ready winner from the staying-on Gatsby Grey, with odds-on favourite Sir Gerhard below his best in third place.

Elliott said: “I know it’s not going to be smooth sailing all week. When Willie gets going, it’s going to be like a steam train, but to come away with two winners from the first two races is brilliant. I’m very lucky with all the supporters I have in the yard.

“I was humming and hawing about whether I’d run this horse, but we walked the track a couple of times and said we’d take our chance.

“He was lame for a few days after Cheltenham, nothing too serious wrong with him, and he came home very light.

“I thought Jack gave him a beautiful ride today. He held his position the whole way. The horse is a chaser of the future, so I’m very, very happy.”

Kennedy was also in the saddle to bring up the third leg aboard Felix Desjy in the Killashee Hotel Handicap. In an eventful race, Tax For Max looked to have timed his run perfectly when moving up in the straight, but Felix Desjy came with an even later run to lead after the last. Farout finished well but the Gigginstown-trained winner held off the two Mullins runners to secure a first success since November 2020.

“I rode him for luck, I suppose, and got a lot of luck,” said Kennedy. “There were a few fallers around me, and I was lucky to avoid them, so it was great. It’s been a brilliant start to the meeting, and hopefully we can keep it up.”

Winner four on the day and 1,999 of Elliott’s career came in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper courtesy of Absolute Notions, ridden by Declan Lavery.

Derek O’Connor looked to have given the eventual runner-up Miss Agusta a peach of a ride from the front but after that mare quickened up to go clear early in the straight, she was run down by Absolute Notions. The latter ran on particularly strongly to put plenty of daylight between himself and the long-time leader, who was also nicely clear of third-placed Nucky Johnson.

“The horses are flying, thank God,” said Elliott. “We thought this was a nice horse but a baby. He’s nearly like a breaker, to be honest, but he’s a nice horse for the future.”